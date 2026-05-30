A guerilla art project is taking on Big Tech's power grab and highlighting the dangers of corporate personhood and the corruption of our democratic processes. The project is focusing on the Supreme Court's decision in the case of Santa Clara County v. Southern Pacific Railroad, where the Court ruled that corporations are considered 'persons' under the Fourteenth Amendment.

The Creep State Is Watching: Guerilla Art Project Takes on Big Tech 's Power Grab. Corporations in Delaware can now decide who's going to run the government, what the laws are, and even what regulations companies must follow and what limits there are on their behavior.

This is a result of the Supreme Court's decision in the case of Santa Clara County v. Southern Pacific Railroad, where the Court ruled that corporations are considered 'persons' under the Fourteenth Amendment. This decision has been misinterpreted and has led to the idea that corporations have the same rights as humans, including the right to vote.

In Delaware, there are more corporations than people, and they can now decide who's going to run the government and what laws are passed. This is a result of the state's lax corporate laws and low corporate taxes. The Supreme Court's decision has been used to justify the idea that corporations have the right to free speech, including the right to spend unlimited amounts of money on elections.

This has led to the corruption of our democratic processes and the handing over of our government to the richest people and biggest companies in the nation. A recent case in Delaware has ruled that a small town that allows corporations to vote in municipal elections is not violating the state's constitution. This decision has been seen as a victory for the corporate interests and a threat to democracy.

The guerilla art project is taking on Big Tech's power grab and highlighting the dangers of corporate personhood and the corruption of our democratic processes





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