The Craziest Stats From the 49ers' 46-40 Victory vs Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers' 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys was an enthralling spectacle. A win is a win, even if it was closer than it should've been. With

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectA win is a win, even if it was closer than it should've been.

With 86 points scored between the two sides, it was also the highest-scoring game in the history of this particular fixture. If you think that's a crazy statistic, think again. Here are three of the craziest stats from the matchup. All stats are extracted from theScoring 46 points is no small feat.

Also read Why the 49ers Should've Held Keenan Allen Out Against the Cowboys

With six touchdowns, five successful PATs, a two-point conversion and a field goal, the 49ers' offense registered 584 total yards – an incredible display. It's no surprise that this was a season high, but what's remarkable is that it was also the most ever recorded by a visiting team against the Cowboys. , Dallas has played 547 total games on their home turf, including the regular season and the playoffs. The 49ers have achieved something completely unprecedented.

A more unusual statistic, but thanks to Christian McCaffrey's 74-yard touchdown reception and Deebo Samuel's 70-yard rushing touchdown, the 49ers achieved this feat for just the fifth time in franchise history. Notably, this was the first time this century, with the previous occurrence dating back to Week 13 of the 1998 season, when running back Garrison Hearst and wide receiver Terrell Owens achieved the feat.

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Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. This time around against Dallas, he recorded 161 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 62 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, becoming the first player in NFL history to achieve that combination in a single game.

It's a bonkers statistic, but it's hardly surprising at this point. He always finds a way of adding his name to the record book.for the most games in franchise history with at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards. McCaffrey has 16, while Craig has 17. With 13 total touchdowns from nine games so far this season, McCaffrey became just the fifth running back in NFL history to record at least 12 touchdowns in six different seasons.

LaDainian Tomlinson leads with eight seasons, Derrick Henry and Emmitt Smith have seven, and Marcus Allen is equal with McCaffrey with six. Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world.

Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022.

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His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.