The 'Crash-Out King' and TikTok's Latest Obsession: Two Internet Tales That Won't Leave Us Alone

This episode of ICYMI explores two captivating internet stories. First, we delve into the rise of an unexpected 'crash-out king' who became a viral sensation. Then, we uncover the story of an American stranded in Pakistan after a catfish-gone-wrong and how they used local media to become TikTok's latest obsession.

Kate Lindsay and Candice Lim explore two captivating internet stories that have taken hold of their imaginations. They delve into the rise of a peculiar individual who unexpectedly became the 'crash-out king' of 2025, sparking one of the year's most prominent international memes. Their investigation then shifts to the intriguing tale of an American citizen who found themselves stranded in Pakistan for months after a disastrous online dating experience.

Utilizing local media, this individual garnered significant attention on TikTok, becoming the platform's latest sensation. Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay, the co-hosts of ICYMI, Slate's podcast dedicated to internet culture, invite listeners to join them on a bi-weekly journey into the enigmatic depths of the online world, revealing the trends and stories that captivate our attention. Candice Lim, a seasoned journalist with experience at NPR, the Hollywood Reporter, WBUR, and the Orange County Register, holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University. Kate Lindsay, also a co-host of ICYMI, is a prolific writer whose work has graced the pages of The Atlantic, The New York Times, Bustle, and GQ. She is the creator of the popular newsletter Embedded





