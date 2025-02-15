The Cowtown 2025 Running Events and Health and Fitness Expo Announced

Join NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown for the 2025 running events and Health and Fitness Expo in downtown Fort Worth from February 21-23. Enjoy a free, family-friendly event with local vendors, speakers, and six running distances to choose from.

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown are excited to announce the registration opening for its 2025 running events and the Health and Fitness Expo , scheduled for February 21-23 in downtown Fort Worth. The Cowtown festivities begin with the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22. This free, family-friendly event is open to all ages and offers a vibrant atmosphere with dozens of local vendors and engaging speakers who share valuable insights on healthy living.

The Cowtown races commence on Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23, featuring six diverse running distances to cater to every participant. Runners can choose from the 10K, Adult 5K, Kid’s 5K, and the Half, Full, and Ultra Marathons. With such an array of options, there's bound to be a race that suits every individual, regardless of their skill level. The Cowtown races commence at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, meandering through picturesque pathways in the Fort Worth Stockyards, downtown, Trinity Park, and the Museum District.The route also passes by the Botanic Garden and TCU, providing a comprehensive tour of Fort Worth's diverse landmarks. Each year, proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness) program, which makes a significant impact by providing over 5,000 new pairs of running shoes and months of training for underserved youth in over 100 schools. Stay updated on the latest local news in DFW by subscribing to NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter





