The countdown to summer racing has begun! Bright tomato is Royal Ascot's colour of the year

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission. The countdown to summer racing season has officially begun with the unveiling of Royal Ascot's latest lookbook - ascot fashion

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. The countdown to the summer racing season has officially begun with the unveiling of Royal Ascot 's latest lookbook and its introduction of ' bright tomato ' as its colour of the year .

It sets the tone for elegant race day style. I've scoured the high street for the best tomato red dresses, which guests are encouraged to wear on Ladies' Day. A curated edit of alternative dresses and smart co-ords from royal-approved brands can also be found. A highlight of the social calendar, Ascot is as much about fashion as it is sport.

The guidelines are quite specific covering everything from hem lengths and shoulder straps to hats and fascinators. Styling a polished head-to-toe look can be overwhelming but there's an easy way to simplify the process. Start with your main piece coordinating your accessories with a colour in the print or keeping things classic with neutral tones.

Cheltenham Festival is a firm favourite among the Royal Family and makes for a great start to the British social season with the Royal Family regularly in attendance. There are plenty of events in the lead-up where dressing the part still matters just with a more practical edge. The spring racing calendar continues with fairs at Newmarket, York, and Epsom.

Dressing for spring races takes a little bit of thought given the time of year and the tendency towards inclement weather. I know the moment the Royal Family started to question Meghan's motivations





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Royal Ascot Summer Racing Bright Tomato Colour Of The Year Fashion Sport Elegant Race Day Style Ladies' Day Colour Polished Tailoring Statement Dressing Red Dresses Best Tomato Red Dresses Royal-Approved Brands Karen Millen High Street M&S Boden Curated Edit Centre Court Princess Anne Cheltenham Festival Spring Racing Inclement Weather Dressing For Spring Races Sarah Kate Byrne Francesca Cumani Stylist Horse Racing Presenter Maid Of Honour Groom's Attire Corsage Bouquet Royal Attire Royal Family Meghan Markle Royal Ascot Fashion Epsom Newmarket York Inclement Weather

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