The Corruption Of Jim Gordon In Today's Batman #15 (Spoilers)

The Corruption Of Jim Gordon In Today's Batman #15 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez (Spoilers)

Batman #15 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez puts Jim Gordon at the center as Gotham’s moral lines start to blur. With Bruce Wayne hunted by six assassins, Batman pulls beat cop Jim Gordon deeper into illegal vigilante business.

Gordon is asked to hide comatose killers off the books, raising questions about corruption, loyalty, and survival. The Joker spots Gordon’s secret at Arkham Towers, setting up a dangerous new angle in Batman #15 from DC Comics. …as six assassins descend on Gotham with one target in their sights: billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. But that's the plot; what is going on with Jim Gordon is much more interesting.

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Previously busted down to a beat cop after Vandal Savage became Police Commissioner, he stayed on the force even when Savage arrested his daughter, Barbara Gordon, for working with Batman, and put her in Supermax prison. And now Savage is dead; maybe if Jim keeps his nose clean, things might work out.

So, as Bruce Wayne is doing the kinds of things Russell Brand used to do…And then in another later of fiction, giving us Billionaires On The Moon, Batman is bringing Jim Gordon into the vigilante meetings. Of course, you know, vigilantism is still illegal in Gotham, but there's illegal, and then there's illegal…Two assassins, gunning for Bruce Wayne, kept in comas and now beat cop Jim Gordon being asked to keep them that way, out of the system..

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Kakistocracy is government by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous people, and if it sounds like a TikTok invention, you'd be wrong. It's a seventeenth-century word from the Greek kákistos and krátos,"worst" and"rule," and means"government by the worst people". Say, you all just had your midterms yesterday, right? How's all that going?

A sermon by Paul Gosnold in 1644 at St. Maries, Oxford, before members of both Houses of Parliament said of"those who are stung with a perpetual itch of changing and innovating, transforming our old Hierarchy into a new Presbytery, and this again into a newer Independency; and our well-tempered Monarchy into a mad kind of Kakistocracy. Good Lord!

" It got picked up and popularised in the French Revolution against Robespierre's government, and it came to the USA in U.S. Senator William Harper's 1838 Memoir on Slavery , compared kakistocracy to anarchy, and said it had seldom occurred, save for the French Revolution. The irony was palpable.

The term gained significant popularity during the first presidency of Donald Trump, especially when used by then-MSNBC host Joy Reid in 2017 and then again following a tweet by former CIA director John Brennan. The term was named the"2024 word of the year" by The Economist. And as of today, it's in Batman. As Jim Gordon is keeping the plates spinning until they elect a new Kakistonian…Seriously, Plastic Man, are you trying to be Bruce Wayne?

Oh wait, you are. And so to Arkham Towers it is, where Dr Zeller already has an array of patients; two more won't be noticed by anyone, surely…Okay, maybe by someone, as The Joker demonstrated he has a new superpower. But only when he squints…He can lipread. And also has history with Jim Gordon.

There was that whole Killing Joke thing, remember? Very much still part of their shared history. But when Zeller asked for his opinion of the man he once tried to drive mad by crippling his daughter…Come on, Joker, say it, it's not a game of Celebrity Traitors…Or maybe it is. What's the Joker's real game here?

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Is Batman going to destroy Jim Gordon in the way that the Joker or Vandal Savagenever could? Nothing is slowing down for the Caped Crusader in the aftermath of Bad Seeds as six assassins descend on Gotham with one target in their sights: billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. It's all going down at El Granda Gala Enmascarado, and by the end of the night, Bruce Wayne will die beforeFounder of Bleeding Cool.

The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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