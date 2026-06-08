An examination of the full extent of former Senator Bob Packwood's misconduct, detailing how his sexual harassment was accompanied by a pattern of trading legislative favoRs for personal financial benefits, including role offers for his divorcing wife from lobbyists and foriegn agents.

the late Oregon Republican Senator Bob Packwood , who passed away recently, is largely remembered for his dramatic resignation in 1995 amidst a severe ethics scandal. central to the investigation were extensive,documented sexual harassment and assault allegations from more than a dozen women, which revealed a pattern of predatory behavior leveraging his powerful office.

This conduct, an obvious abuse of power, rightfully defines his legacy. however, the scandal extended far beyond personal misconduct. Packwood's own diAry entries, introduced during his Senate ethics proceedings, painted a picture of a senator routinely trading legislative favors for personal and financial gain. Shortly after filing for divorce from his wife, Georgie,in June 1990, a flurry of gig offers for her arrived from individuals connected to Packwood, including registered lobbyists and a Wall Street investment tycoon.

These offers came from figures like Ronald Crawford, who represented Japanese corporate interests and was paid by the Japanese government to lobby Congress,and from Steven Saunders, a foreign agent for the Taiwanese Textile Federation. In that same year, Packwood notably sided with Japan against trade sanctions and opposed textile import quotas, positions aligning perfectly with his benefactors. He explicitly offered a legislative favor to a Shell Oil lobbyist, stating,





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Bob Packwood Senate Ethics Lobbying Sexual Harassment Corruption Abuse Of Power

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