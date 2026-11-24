'The Corrections,' Netflix's series adaptation of the Jonathan Franzen novel, has set Kevin Kline to star opposite Meryl Streep.

‘The Body’s Sara Boustany & Quinn Shephard Reteam On Indie Drama ‘Between Us And The River’ From Writer-Director Nika FehmiuKline plays Alfred Lambert, the husband of Streep’s Enid Lambert.

A once-powerful patriarch battling the afflictions of aging, Alfred is a man of strict principles and old-fashioned decorum who must come to terms with his three very modern children — a daughter whose secrets he can no longer protect, an older son who has displaced him as the authority in the family, and a wayward son whose forgiveness he yearns for.

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'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey': Melissa McCarthy & Clive Owen Play Grieving, Overly Scrutinized Parents In Trailer For Netflix Series, the Academy Award-winning classic which marked Kline’s feature film debut. Over the years, the duo have also worked together on the filmsis a comic portrait of a Midwestern family whose three unmoored adult siblings desperately resist their mother’s wish for one last Christmas together — each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents.

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