The Corner: A Forgotten Miniseries That Laid the Groundwork for The Wire

The Corner, a six-episode miniseries on HBO Max, is the spiritual successor to The Wire in more ways than one. It's a drama series based on the nonfiction book, The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood, which Simon co-authored with Ed Burns. The Corner operates just like The Wire, though its scope is microscopic compared to The Wire's, which examines every inch of Baltimore city. The themes and characterizations of the shows are strikingly similar, and it feels like The Corner could have been a B-plot in an episode of The Wire.

There's a six-episode miniseries on HBO Max that is the spiritual successor to The Wire in more ways than one. The Wire generally ranks in the top 3 or top 5 of most people's best shows ever list.

At the very least, it ranks in the top 3 of shows you haven't seen that make people's jaws drop when you tell them so. As redundant as it is to say, The Wire remains one of the greatest shows of all time, and a fascinating and compelling look at America in the early 21st century.

It's a story told by David Simon, a crime beat reporter for The Baltimore Sun who used what he learned about the police, the city, and people to craft some of the best TV shows of the 21st century. His first attempt was not The Wire, however.

The first series he served on as showrunner came after his four-year stint as story editor and producer for Homicide: Life on the Street, in 2000, with The Corner, an HBO miniseries based on the nonfiction book, The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood, which Simon co-authored with Ed Burns. The Corner is a drama series, inextricable from real life.

It follows DeAndre Black McCullough, a 15-year-old drug dealer in Baltimore whose parents, Gary McCullough and Denise Francine Fran Boyd, are both drug addicts who neglect and sometimes abuse their son. Like the book, The Corner observes just one family in one spot in Baltimore, exploring how the war on drugs and America's relationship with drugs and criminals ruins lives at every turn.

It's clearly the show that gave HBO and Simon the confidence to embark on The Wire, and the DNA of the acclaimed crime drama is in this series. How The Corner Set HBO's Stage For The Wire The Corner operates just like The Wire, though its scope is microscopic compared to The Wire's, which examines every inch of Baltimore city.

The themes and characterizations of the shows are strikingly similar, and it feels like The Corner could have been a B-plot in an episode of The Wire. Season 4, the season with the school kids, has many echoes of Black's relationships with his parents and the type of life he's forced into. The Corner also features several actors who would go on to appear in The Wire.

Clarke Peters, Maria Broom, Corey Parker Robinson, Reg E. Cathey, Clayton LeBouef, Donnell Rawlings, Tootsie Duvall, Robert F. Chew, Lance Reddick, Delaney Williams, and DeAndre McCullough all appear in both shows. The Corner is one tendril of the story that The Wire would go on to tell, and sets the stage for David Simon's very raw analysis and rebuke of the war on drugs and the management of drug problems, specifically in cities.

There likely would be no The Wire without The Corner. The Corner Is Just As Brilliant As The Wire The Corner is just as brilliant as The Wire; it's not just as good as The Wire. I just want to make clear that I'm not saying this forgotten, six-episode miniseries ranks as high as one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

However, its insights into a poverty-stricken world are as unique and moving as the ones unearthed in The Wire. Simon gets to the core of humanity in his shows, and The Corner did it first. Simon understands people in a way few people do, and his empathy for those that many don't is always moving. His disdain for systems that oppress when they purport to help is also as evident in The Corner as it is in The Wire





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