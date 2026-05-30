The Controversy of Movie Sequels: When Do They Work and When Don't They?

Movie sequels are a divisive topic in cinema, with some fans loving them and others despising them. But when do sequels work and when don't they? We take a look at three franchises that have sparked controversy among fans, but ultimately proved them wrong.

Movie sequels are one of the most controversial topics in cinema, and audiences can never agree on them. On one hand, sequels allow viewers to revisit worlds and characters they already love, allow creatives to tell longer multi-movie stories, and allow studios to release movies with a much greater degree of confidence.

On the other hand, Hollywood has become overreliant on sequels, with them sometimes hurting the legacy of their predecessors. For some movies, it makes perfect sense for a sequel to get released.

For example, movies that end on a cliffhanger or are based on a book series with multiple entries. Other times, however, if a story has been completed, it's been too long since the original film, or there isn't a clear way to expand the world, fans can get worried about sequels, as was the case with these three releases. In these instances, though, the fans turned out to be wrong.

For instance, the fourth Toy Story film was announced, fans got worried. Some feared that the fourth film was just a cash grab, especially due to elements like the addition of Keanu Reeves to the cast and the return of Bo Peep. The film manages to continue the stories of Woody and Buzz in some truly interesting ways, creating a story that is just as great as the previous.

On the other hand, the Men in Black franchise had a similar situation. The first film was great, but the second film wasn't nearly as loved as the original, causing many fans to think that the franchise was a one-hit wonder. Plus, the fact that Josh Brolin's Agent K would largely be replacing Tommy Lee Jones for a significant chunk of the film wasn't a great sign either.

However, the third Men in Black film turned out to be a major improvement on the second film, even if it wasn't quite as good as the original. The time travel story was a ton of fun, and it brings back the humor, style, and intergalactic creativity of the original. Another example is the John Wick franchise. The first film was great, but fans were still very skeptical about a second movie, as it seemed like a prequel.

However, the second John Wick film turned out to be vastly surpassing the original movie, with it really leaning into the stylization that has defined the franchise in every subsequent release





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