The controversial use of Roundup, its link to cancer and mental health problems, and the UK safety license debate

This news text delves into the widespread use of Roundup as a weedkiller, its potential link to various health issues, and the UK government's plan to reassess the safety license. It also highlights the ghostwritten study and the ongoing legal battles surrounding glyphosate.

Spring has sprung and garden centers and DIY stores around the country are packed with customers seeking new plants – and something to tackle the weeds.

Many will turn to Roundup, the world’s most widely used weedkiller, which contains glyphosate and has been relied on for half a century. However, there is increasing research linking it to adverse effects, such as cancers and mental health problems. The choice of home gardeners, farmers, and many local councils alike has not only raised concerns but also led to a major study retracting by the science journal that published it, as revealed by a Harvard University researcher.

The UK government is set to decide later this year whether to renew the safety licence for glyphosate – and the public will be asked for their view. With evidence of glyphosate residues, campaigners hope that its use will at least be restricted for UK farming crops. The debate on glyphosate safety continues to rage, with the manufacturer disputing the link but agreeing settlements in approximately £8billion.

A landmark study on its claimed safety, published 25 years ago, influenced regulators' decisions but was found to have been ghostwritten with the help of Monsanto employees





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Roundup Glyphosate Weedkiller Cancer Mental Health Problems Ghostwritten Study UK Safety License

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