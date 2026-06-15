The Controversial Clean Air Zone That Damaged Andy Burnham's Reputation

Andy Burnham's bid for leadership faces scrutiny over the failed Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone policy. The scheme, projected to cost £115 million, faced fierce opposition from businesses and residents, leading to a U-turn that damaged his standing.

Supporters of Andy Burnham 's bid for No 10 insist that his nine-year stint as the first elected mayor of Greater Manchester shows he is a politician who is capable of delivering.

They hail his economic vision of a 'business-friendly socialism' - dubbed 'Manchesterism' - and declare it could tackle the problems facing the country. But for Sam Nickson, whose family-owned coach company Elite Services nearly faced ruin, Burnham's record is far from spotless. The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) proposal, once a flagship policy, threatened his business with costs that could have reached £1.3 million annually, a sum he described as unaffordable.

The scheme would have charged non-compliant vehicles between £7.50 and £60 per day across nearly 500 square miles of Greater Manchester, making it the largest such zone in Europe. With a fleet of 26 coaches providing essential school transport, Elite Services faced an existential threat. Burnham ultimately backed down weeks before the May 2022 implementation deadline, a reversal prompted by fierce criticism, including from then Prime Minister Boris Johnson who called the plan 'completely unworkable'.

Today, Greater Manchester operates under the Bee Network with new yellow electric buses, and Burnham claims the original clean air objective is being met through electrification. Yet the legacy of the CAZ fiasco, costing taxpayers over £115 million and amounting to £211 million in government funding before partial repayment, remains a raw issue. Nickson accuses Burnham of lacking understanding of the disaster his policy could have caused, warning that similar miscalculations on a national scale would be dangerous.

The policy's collapse not only threatened businesses like farms and animal shelters, which brought sheep and ponies onto buses to highlight ruinous costs, but also shattered Burnham's reputation as a defender of the North. Once celebrated for standing up to Westminster during the pandemic, he became, in the words of one critic, 'King in the North to the most unpopular person in Greater Manchester'.

Protests, angry public meetings, and black cab drivers displaying 'taxi trade killers' signs marked the escalating backlash. Conservative MP James Grundy labelled the scheme a 'job-destroying tax'. The eventual shelving of the CAZ in late 2023 came at a high price: £86 million more was injected into cleaner vehicles, and the total abandoned cost now exceeds £115 million-funds that could have built five secondary schools or paid for nearly 3,000 nurses for a year.

Critics charge Burnham with 'bottling' the plan when opposition became clear. As he eyes a national leadership bid, the CAZ debacle serves as a cautionary tale about policy overreach and the peril of ignoring local economic realities. The episode underscores the tension between environmental ambition and practical impact, a balance Burnham would need to master if he ever enters Downing Street.

The story of the Clean Air Zone is not just about air pollution; it is about leadership, accountability, and the cost of political hubris. The £115 million write-off stands as a stark monument to a policy that floundered on the rocks of community resistance, leaving a legacy of resentment and a reminder that even well-intentioned initiatives can unravel when they lose touch with those they are meant to serve





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