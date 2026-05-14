The Conservative Position on Economics in the Post-Trump Era: A New Debate

This essay explores the current state of the conservative position on economics and the challenges it faces in the post-Trump era. It highlights the rise of the so-called 'populist' Right and its alliance with the Old Left, leading to protectionist policies and interventions in various industries. The essay also discusses the real security concerns posed by China, such as its control over global supply chains, industrial espionage, and military expansion in the South China Sea. It emphasizes the need for targeted strategic stockpiles and penalties on Chinese companies, while advocating for removing government interventions that created the problems in the first place, including the Green New Deal-type mandates and subsidies.

This essay is a part of The Right Way Forward, Restoring America’s new think tank debate series in which leading conservative institutions argue the defining questions of the post-Trump era.

The essay discusses the current state of the conservative position on economics and the challenges it faces in the post-Trump era. It highlights the rise of the so-called 'populist' Right and its alliance with the Old Left, leading to protectionist policies and interventions in various industries. The essay also discusses the real security concerns posed by China, such as its control over global supply chains, industrial espionage, and military expansion in the South China Sea.

It emphasizes the need for targeted strategic stockpiles and penalties on Chinese companies, while advocating for removing government interventions that created the problems in the first place, including the Green New Deal-type mandates and subsidies





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Conservative Position On Economics Post-Trump Era Populist Right Protectionist Policies China Global Supply Chains Industrial Espionage Military Expansion Critical Minerals Rare Earths Pharmaceuticals Semiconductor Manufacturing Supply Chains Comparative Advantage Voluntary Exchange Free Market Middle Class Government Intervention Green New Deal Mandates Subsidies Strategic Stockpiles Penalties Government Interventions Removing Government Interventions Green New Deal-Type Mandates Scrapping The Green New Deal-Type Mandates Enacting Permitting And Regulatory Reforms Extracting And Processing Abundant Critical Mi Allowing The U.S. And Our Allies To Extract An

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