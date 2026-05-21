The Consequences of Television Exploitation

A news article discusses the negative consequences of television shows that exploit contestants, with examples of allegations of rape, suicide, and domestic violence on various reality shows, and the need for viewers to take a stand against such programming.

Revising for her end-of-year exams, my 13-year-old daughter has been reading about popular forms of entertainment in Elizabethan times.

‘Can you believe people used to watch as packs of dogs were let loose on chained-up bears? For fun? ’ She shook her head sadly and continued reading from her notes.

‘And that they’d make cockerels fight each other, so that everyone would bet on which one would win? How barbaric! ’ As I listened to my daughter, I imagined teenagers 400 years from now, studying the reality TV that passes for entertainment in 2026.

‘Can you believe people used to watch as men on bail for domestic violence offences were married off to women they’d only just met, all in the name of entertainment? How barbaric! ’ Married At First Sight, one of the UK’s most popular television shows, has been pulled off air after two female contestants alleged they were raped by their on-screen husbands.

It emerged another contestant was cast on the show despite being on bail for domestic violence offences at the time. UK MP Caroline Dinenage, chair of the Culture Media and Sport Committee, made it clear that making people share a bed and a life immediately after meeting ‘feels like an accident waiting to happen’.

There have been tragic consequences in reality TV’s history; two Love Island contestants have died by suicide in the last eight years, while the show’s host took her own life in 2020. Jake Hall, a former star of The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), died in a tragic accident earlier this month.

There have been reports of abuse and humiliation on the show; in 2021, the domestic violence charity Women’s Aid criticized the relationship between Franky Spence and Marilyse Corrigan as coercive control behaviour, akin to female abuse. Caroline Flack, host of Love Island, also took her own life in 2020. Far too many people dismiss the complaints of badly treated reality stars as something that these stars do not have to take part in.

But we, as viewers, have the power to stop watching such exploitative material through our remote controls. Married At First Sight, Love Island, Virgin Island, Too Hot to Handle, and many more reality shows reaching a new low, with producers needing more sensational content to keep the audience gripped. But does our desire for such content match our appreciation for human safety and respect for individuals experiencing daily issues.

Take a stand against the commodification and objectification of reality stars by switching off exploitative programmes and demanding change. This is our chance to make a stand against this 21st-century form of bear-baiting





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Reality Television Human Safety Television Exploitation Commodification Of Reality Stars The Consequences Of Television Exploitation United Kingdom Novelty Brain Saturation

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