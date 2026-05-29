In this article, we explore the connection between Jaco the Galactic Patrolman and the Dragon Ball franchise, including its place in the timeline and its significance to the series.

For over 40 years, the Dragon Ball franchise has been primarily centered around the life of Goku , one of the few surviving Saiyans , and the savior of Earth on multiple occasions.

This is not about to change anytime soon, with upcoming projects including Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, an enhanced edition of the Battle of Gods arc, and the new anime series Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. However, not every project within this franchise is focused on Goku. In 2013, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama wrote and illustrated the manga Jaco the Galactic Patrolman.

This series, published across 11 chapters in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, follows the titular protagonist, an extraterrestrial police officer, who is sent to protect Earth from an alien invasion. Along the way, he comes into contact with human characters such as Dr Tokunoshin Omori and a teenage girl named Tights.

Jaco the Galactic Patrolman stands as one of Toriyama's best works on its own merit, but it also receives bonus points for functioning as a prequel to the original Dragon Ball manga. Furthermore, Jaco has made additional appearances in the franchise following the conclusion of his short time in the spotlight. Warning: spoilers for Jaco the Galactic Patrolman are ahead.

The events of this manga take place before the original Dragon Ball, and it becomes clear that the alien threat Jaco was sent to stop is Goku, specifically as a baby. After Jaco misses seeing the ship carrying Goku land on Earth, he assumes that the alien invasion isn't happening after all. The ship, of course, does actually land, and the infant Saiyan is found by Son Gohan, who goes on to raise Goku as his adoptive grandson.

This brings the timeline of the Dragon Ball universe into focus, with Jaco the Galactic Patrolman serving as a key piece in understanding the events that led up to the original series. The connection between Jaco the Galactic Patrolman and the Dragon Ball franchise is a significant one, and it highlights the depth and complexity of the universe created by Akira Toriyama.

With its unique blend of action, humor, and heart, Jaco the Galactic Patrolman is a must-read for fans of the Dragon Ball series, and its place in the franchise's timeline is a testament to the enduring power of Toriyama's storytelling





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