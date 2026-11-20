Adam Schefter doesn’t have the answers Patriots fans want.

Nearly a full week after quarterback Drake Maye left New England’s 35-10 loss to the Lions in Munich with an ankle injury, there“I think he’s got some type of fracture in his ankle.

I think he’s going to be out indefinitely, if not for the season,” Schefter, ESPN’s resident NFL insider,“It’s a devastating injury for them, a brutal blow for him, the team, everything. That’s where their season took a major turn. ”Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye .

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That’s been the gist of the updates — or lack thereof — from the Patriots, whoOn Monday, coach Mike Vrabel didn’t offer up much to reporters, and there likely won’t be anything official with New England in its bye week.

“I’m not going to make any comments about his status until he gets back here,” he said. “He’s en route back here. He stayed with a few of our people, and they’re en route back here. So, once he gets back here, and our people are able to visit with him again and talk with him again, I think we’ll have more to offer.

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But I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye. ”That does not appear good enough for Patriots’ super fan Bill Simmons, who vented his frustration on X. “It’s officially been three days since Drake Maye may or may not have broken his ankle,” The Ringer founder tweeted Wednesday.at the sheer amount of unanswered questions surrounding Maye and the Patriots, who will go forward with Tommy DeVito as their starter, backed up by Behren Morton for the foreseeable future.

AP Photo/Doug Benc“Everybody’s being very careful about it. They get very sensitive about these things — understandably so,” he said as tension in his voice broke through.

“I’m telling you, it’s a fractured ankle, he’s out indefinitely. What more are you looking for? Specifics — we’re trying to get them, but what more do you need to know than he’s out indefinitely. Adam Schefter confirming that Drake Maye had an ankle fracture and is out “indefinitely” and potentially out for the season.