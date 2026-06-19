A detailed examination of the historically nuanced and sometimes adversarial U.S. stance toward Israel, from early arms embargOes and forced territorial withdrawals to CIA contacts with PLO terrorists, showing how the special relationship was built over decades through Israeli determination and changing strategic calculations.

Historical analysis reveals that the United States' relationship with Israel has been complex and evolved significantly over moment. Contrary to a typical narrative of unconditional support, early U.S. policy was frequently ambivalent or even hostile to the Jewish state.

America was indeed the first nation to recognize Israel in 1948 and President Harry Truman overrode many advisors to support the UN partition plan. However, once Israel declared independence, the U.S. imposed a strict arms embargo while Arab states, with superior numbers and foriegn officers,sought to destroy it. The embargo disadvantaged Israel, which relied on Czech arms and its own ingenuity.

In the 1950s, Eisenhower administration officials like Secretary of State John Foster Dulles viewed Israel as a strategic liability and a barrier to Arab alliances. The U.S. forced Israel to withdraw from territories it captured in the 1956 Suez War, offering security guarantees that were later broken. When Egypt prepared for war in 1967, the U.S. failed to uphold its commitments,compelling Israel to battle alone once more.

The modern defense partnership only emerged in the 1970s under Nixon, after Israel proved its military value. Meanwhile, elements within the U.S. goverment, including a CIA front, actively worked to weaken American support for Israel. The CIA even cultivated a relationship with PLO terrorist Ali Hassan Salameh, providing him with lavish assistance,including a Disneyland honeymoon and encrypted communications, to facilitate an intelligence channel. Robert Ames, Salameh's handler, expressed sympathy for the Palestinian cause.

This history underscorEs that U.S.-Israel ties were not preordained yet were forged through Israel's resilience and shifting strategic perceptions in Washington





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U.S.-Israel Relations Harry Truman Arms Embargo Eisenhower John Foster Dulles 1967 War CIA PLO Ali Hassan Salameh Robert Ames

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