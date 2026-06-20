'The community is hurting': Linden leaders respond to recent gun violence

Community leaders and neighbors in Linden say frustration is growing after a string of recent shootings, including a Friday afternoon shooting that left a juven

Community leaders and neighbors in Linden say frustration is growing after a string of recent shootings, including a Friday afternoon shooting that left a juvenile injured.

The shooting marks the fifth shooting reported in the Linden area over the past week and comes amid concerns about continued gun violence in the neighborhood.

"It's frustrating," said Ralph Carter with We Are Linden. "It's frustrating to see these families are hurting. The community is hurting.

"at a shopping plaza in Linden. Two days later, family members, friends and community members gathered at the site of the shooting for a Coleman's mother, Sharon Copeland, said she wants to see an end to the violence affecting young people.

"It's so much hate and evil in the world that they have to do that at such a young age," Copeland said. "I don't understand why their generation has become distinct like dinosaurs, as they're just dying for no apparent reason. ""He was the little brother," friend Michelle Rucker said. "He talked to everybody that came in.

He was playful, outgoing. I felt like he was just trying to keep everybody safe.

" Police said they have interviewed people of interest in Anderson's death, but no arrests have been announced. Despite the recent violence, Carter said organizations like We Are Linden will continue working with young people and families throughout the community.

"The tactics stay the same," Carter said. "Nothing changes for us. We continue to keep working with our kids and our families, making sure we teach them that there are better ways to handle misunderstandings. You're going to agree to disagree, but you don't have to keep shooting and killing each other over these disagreements.

"As of Friday evening, Columbus police said no arrests had been made in the shooting on 12th Avenue, and investigators had not released information about any possible suspects. One person is dead after a crash involving a red sedan into the wall on Interstate 71 Eastbound at the 102 mile marker at 4:11 p.m., according to the Columbus PPolice are asking for the public’s help identifying four teen suspects accused of an aggravated robbery at a market along Wedgewood Drive.

Columbus police said tUpdate: Boy found who went missing Thursday near Cleveland Avenue A happy update here: Dominique has been found. ___Columbus police are asking for help trying to find a missing boy. Ten-year-old Dominique Thomas was last seen ThOne person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Jeep and a semi truck spilled gravel across the roadway along U.S. 36 in Marysville. The crash happened at





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