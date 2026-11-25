Chris Smyth and The Common Orchard Project plant community orchards in Newport and Cincinnati to provide fresh produce and strengthen local resilience.

Chris Smyth, founder of The Common Orchard Project, anticipates that local food production will double to approximately 10,000 pounds of fruit within the next two years. This surge in yield includes peaches, apples, pears, and specialized varieties like paw paws and persimmons across the Cincinnati region and Newport, Kentucky.

The organization currently manages more than 40 small orchards established over the last nine years. These sites function as food forests, designed to mimic natural ecosystems while providing accessible fresh produce to neighborhoods often struggling with food insecurity.

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Climate change is increasingly disrupting global food systems, making local resilience a critical priority. Experts note that these urban orchards mitigate heat island effects, with studies showing temperatures up to 2.2 degrees Celsius lower in food forests compared to surrounding urban areas.

Volunteers like Jessica Wieman and Ben Stockwell play vital roles in maintaining these community assets. Wieman prunes fruit trees and waters seedlings, while Stockwell manages weeds around young Asian pear trees, having stewarded his site for three years.

Smyth emphasizes that transparency builds community trust. By growing food visible to residents, neighbors can verify the safety and quality of their produce. This approach counters suspicion and fosters connections among people who might otherwise remain disconnected.

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Anne C. Bellows, a food studies professor at Syracuse University, describes this dynamic as mutual nurture. Nurturing the environment results in the environment nurturing people back, creating interconnected ecosystems that support humans, pollinators, and wildlife.

The economic impact is tangible for residents like Paula Cely and Kyle Randall in Newport. With a per capita income around 26,000 dollars annually, they rely on free access to fresh fruit to supplement expensive grocery bills.

Orchards are situated within walking distance of at least 1,000 people to ensure accessibility. Some sites feature multilingual cards with photos and instructions to guide harvesting, ensuring everyone can benefit from the yield.

Stewards dedicate decades to tending the trees, handling weeding and pruning before harvesting becomes the primary task. They also engage with neighbors to promote the orchards as community resources for enjoyment and nutrition.

Donations to local food banks help distribute excess harvest from the main farm in Cincinnati. This system supports residents who cannot harvest personally while strengthening the network of local food security.

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Smyth believes these initiatives can catalyze structural changes in the economy and culture. By empowering communities to feed themselves, the project addresses hunger and builds resilience against future disruptions.

The expansion into Hamilton, Ohio, and Newport, Kentucky, demonstrates the growing geographic reach of the project. Regular harvests of strawberries, peaches, and apples continue to nourish residents and support local wildlife like house finches.

Despite not replacing the global food system, these orchards offer a viable local solution. They provide fresh, healthy food while healing communities estranged from their environment and food sources.

As extreme weather makes traditional food systems less robust, local production becomes increasingly essential. The project aims to overwhelm residents with abundant, accessible food, fostering a healthier and more connected community.

Volunteers gather to listen to Smyth's instructions before planting, ensuring each tree is cared for from the start. This meticulous attention helps young trees establish themselves and resist diseases and pests.

The project remains committed to expanding its network of food forests. By strengthening community resilience and food security, The Common Orchard Project continues to make a significant impact on the region.