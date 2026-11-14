The common bread: How the humble bun unites China's diverse cuisines
In China, the cuisine varies from province to province. But there is one item that is common to almost every region: the bun.
In China, the cuisine varies from province to province. But there is one item that is common to almost every region: the bun. In China, the cuisine varies from province to province.
But there is one item that is common to almost every region: the bun.baoziStaff pluck stuffed white buns from bamboo steamers, and plop them into flimsy plastic bags — piping hot. Buns are one of the few Chinese foods people here can eat on-the-go. And, they're affordable.Also readBurberry Retail Sales Grow 4% in Q2, Carried by China and the US
Two soy sauce pork buns — a bestseller at this shop — one pickled veggie bun, another with eggplant and green peppers, plus two cups of fresh soybean milk, comes out to 19.50 yuan. That's about $3 in the U.S.His favorite bun comes from a shop in eastern China's Shaoxing city. ," Zee said.
"Then when you order them, they get a pair of chopsticks, they crack it open. They put a massive chunk of Beijing resident Samantha Zhao says pork and fennel buns are her favorite, though she doesn't eat buns as often as before.
"Baozi is a bit unhealthy," she said. "It's easy to eat too many, like four in one go and they contain quite a bit of dough and oil. " Still, she couldn't resist when passing by Bao Er Jiu, a trendy bun shop near Beijing's Confucius temple and Imperial College. Jasmine Ling/NPRThe shop's cofounder Lu Yao, says that making baozi is a good way to disconnect.
"A lot of people I know are feeling anxious about the development of AI," she says,"Plus, living in Beijing is stressful. " Her big dream is to expand overseas. After all, Chinese people are all over the globe. And food, she says, like baozi, is the best way to connect to home
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