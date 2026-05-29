The Commodores, a legendary R&B group, have withdrawn their participation in the 16-day festival in Washington, D.C. to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

The Commodores , a legendary R&B group, have withdrawn their participation in the 16-day festival in Washington, D.C. to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The group, which was one of five acts to withdraw, cited their desire not to publicly affiliate with any single political party.

Founded at Tuskegee University, The Commodores signed with Motown in 1972 and enjoyed a slew of hits, including 'Brick House,' 'Sail On,' 'Three Times a Lady,' and 'Easy.

' Along the way, The Commodores scored four platinum albums, a Grammy Award, and 10 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The group will celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2028.

In addition to the music program, The Great American State Fair will feature salutes to the military and themed days, including Military & Veterans Appreciation Day and Faith Values and Inspiration Day, as well as MAHA Monday, a day focused on Make America Healthy Again, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s key initiative. The Great American State Fair will run from June 25 through July 10 on the National Mall.

The Commodores' decision to withdraw from the festival has sparked some controversy, with Olivia Rodrigo recently slamming criticism of babydoll dresses, stating that it really shows how we normalize pedophilia in our culture. Other acts, including Goo Goo Dolls, Mark Ronson, Split Enz, and Major Lazer Soundsystem, are still set to perform at the festival. The Commodores' music has always been their voice, and they choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party.

They support the betterment of all Americans. The group's 60th anniversary celebration will take place in 2028, and fans are eagerly awaiting their next move. The Great American State Fair will be a celebration of American culture, music, and values, and The Commodores' withdrawal will not deter the festival's organizers from putting on a spectacular show





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The Commodores Great American State Fair Music Festival Washington D.C. America's 250Th Anniversary

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