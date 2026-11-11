The Committee Got It Wrong: Why Texas Deserves to Be Judged Differently in CFP Race

Funny thing about a 34-20 victory. Apparently, it can mean two very different things. On Saturday, Texas traveled to Columbia and knocked off then-No. 18 Missou

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before the game against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTuesday's College Football Playoff rankings rolled around, the Bruins were rewarded with a four-spot jump to No. 4, while Texas climbed just one spot to No. 6. Now, if you were to look at the records, it makes sense. UCLA is 9-0, while Texas sits at 7-2. Records don't lie, right?

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But if I told you that the 7-2 team has four victories over ranked opponents, while the undefeated team's best wins came against two 6-3 programs, it gets a little murkier, doesn't it? Somewhere along the way, the number in the loss column has seemingly become more important than the caliber of opponents a team has actually beaten. Texas isn't without its flaws — its two losses are proof of that.

But with four ranked victories already under the Longhorns' belt, they've accomplished something few teams in the country can claim. Texas’ Wins Have to Count for Something Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown slaps hands with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning to celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

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William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTheir first real test came when they welcomed the then-No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes to Austin and came away with a 24-23 victory. They followed that up by beating the Tennessee Volunteers 20-17 in Knoxville — something the Crimson Tide, who currently sit three spots above Texas in the rankings, cannot lay claim to. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. That's four victories over teams ranked at the time of their respective matchups, including three that occupied spots in the top 13 of the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

When Texas has been given the opportunity to prove itself against some of the nation's best, it has repeatedly delivered. Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks to an official against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Perhaps the best evidence that not all records carry the same weight comes from the College Football Playoff committee itself.

The Bruins' most impressive victories remain against Oregon and Wisconsin, two teams currently sitting at 6-3. Those wins certainly deserve recognition alongside that golden goose egg in the loss column, but they hardly compare to Texas' results against ranked opponents. Utah, for example, has legitimate wins over BYU and Houston, both ranked opponents. Those victories, alongside a perfect 9-0 record, make a compelling case for the Utes' No. 2 ranking.

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An undefeated record only tells you a team has beaten everyone put in front of it. It doesn't necessarily tell you how good those opponents were. This doesn't mean the Longhorns get a free pass for their losses. Oklahoma and Florida deserve their place in the conversation, just as Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Missouri do.

Texas has earned the right to be judged by its entire body of work, not just the two times it came up short. Leo Barnes is a junior journalism major at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a senior sports reporter for The Daily Texan, where he currently covers the men’s basketball beat. Born and raised in Austin, Barnes roots for all things Texas, as well as the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys.