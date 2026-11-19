The first trailer for The Comeback King shows Glen Powell as a country star hitting rock bottom after scandal. Directed by Judd Apatow, the film explores redemption through college and love.

The initial trailer for The Comeback King, directed by Judd Apatow, premiered on Wednesday, November 18, unveiling a gritty look at the entertainment industry. The narrative centers on Glen Powell as Aubrey King, a country music star whose career collapses following a public infidelity scandal. King returns to college to complete his degree, marking a significant pivot from his previous chaotic lifestyle.

The Comeback King Plot Details

King begins the story as a performer relying on gimmicks, singing about doing beer commercials while spraying the audience and chugging drinks from fans. His downward spiral accelerates when he catches his glamorous pop star girlfriend, Missy, played by Madelyn Cline, cheating on him. This discovery triggers a severe depression, leading to public mishaps and professional downfall.

Also read 'The Comeback King' Trailer: Glen Powell Goes Country In Judd Apatow Comedy

After his scandal, King enrolls in college where he meets Sam, a professor portrayed by Cristin Milioti. Their romance provides a new direction, contrasting sharply with his past fame. The film explores how love and education can facilitate recovery from the intense pressures of celebrity status and public scrutiny.

Celebrity Cameos and Support

Real country music stars appear as themselves to offer blunt assessments of King's condition. Jelly Roll warns King he is a mess, while Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley agree with the assessment. These interactions highlight the supportive yet critical environment King faces during his rehabilitation.

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Online sentiment turns hostile when Missy releases a song blaming King for the breakup. His manager, played by Kumail Nanjiani, explains that the internet perceives King as both a scumbag and a loser. The film captures the harsh reality of modern celebrity culture where personal failures become public spectacles.

Production and Country Music Integration

Glen Powell co-wrote the screenplay with Judd Apatow, bringing his sister Leslie Powell into the project. Leslie composed eight original songs specifically for the film, grounding the story in authentic country music traditions. This integration ensures the soundtrack reflects the genre's emotional depth.

Filming took place in Nashville, drawing attention from local fans. Vanessa Bayer and comedians like Tig Notaro and Jin joined the cast. Reba McEntire, Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, and Luke Bryan also appeared, enhancing the film's credibility within the country music community.