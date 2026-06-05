Awards Circuit Podcast: 'The Comeback' creators Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King on AI, Why 'The Comeback' is ending and Valerie's evolution.

‘The Comeback’ Creators Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King on Ending the Series, the AI Threat, Valerie Cherish’s Evolution and Why Ice Cream as a Dessert ‘Is B.S.

’ 100 Most-Watched TV Series of 2025-26 Across Streaming, Broadcast and Cable: ‘Stranger Things,’ NFL, ‘Tracker,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Top the Charts. ” But, it turns out, that has actually been the case for the show — every ten years, it makes another comeback..

Adds King: “The second season we thought was going to come back right after the first season, and that did not happen, and here, it became our brand to be this thing that comes back every decade! ”Javier Bardem and Amy Adams’ ‘Cape Fear’ Is a Worthy and Disturbing Psychological Thriller: TV Review “The Comeback” first launched in 2005, was canceled, then revived in 2014 — and then returned for a third and final season this past March.

Again, they didn’t mean to do this, but “The Comeback” wound up being quite a chronicle of how the business has changed over the past 20 years. So why end it now?

“Because it’s a perfect piece,” Kudrow says. “It’s a trilogy, and that’s perfect, it’s completely full circle.

First season, reality shows were an extinction event for scripted television. This one, it’s AI that’s an extinction events. ” Says King: “We’re always having potential extinction events, which create enormous fear and comedy. I mean, we thought reality TV was going to end narrative TV, and now it’s just like there’s another wing on the house that you go to if you want to see reality TV.

We sort of posture at the end of this, we say maybe there will be incredibly well-received and emotional human shows, and then there will be shows with digital actors that people can leave on while they do whatever. We made room for it, because I think it’s real. That’s why we have a whole final series, because the threat is very real.

”‘s Awards Circuit Podcast, “The Comeback” creators Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King discuss the evolution of the series , what they wanted to say this season about the threat of AI, and why they’re ending the show. They also look back at their first time inCALL THE AWARDS CIRCUIT PODCAST WITH YOUR BURNING QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS! LEAVE A VOICE MAIL AT 617-9110!

In this season of “The Comeback,” Valerie agrees — somewhat reluctantly — to star in a new sitcom that she discovers is being written mostly by AI. As they discover the truth, the show’s stars and pilot director Jimmy Burrows express their qualms. King says he hears from a lot of real-life writers about a speech Burrows gives about how complicated it is to be a writer.

“We also learned very early that it wasn’t a joke, and that it’s really not what it was two years ago when people were doing awards shows and doing bad monologues, and the joke was that ‘ChatGPT wrote my monologue,'” King says. “It’s past that. We did get the sense that there’s stuff that no one’s even seen yet that is so far past where we are now.

” This season, “The Comeback” pokes some fun at the Hollywood lists that all of us put together — including at“You should do ’50 Over 50,’ it would be a great homage! ” King says.

“People are so proud of that! ”, this season on the Awards Circuit Podcast, we’ve been looking at the first time our guests appeared in the pages of“It was a play about three sisters, and how really they each separately have things that, when they’re together, that makes one perfect person,” he says.

“It was a family comedy, and it was done in Woodstock, New York. That must have meant so much to me then, that little mention making it inmade it, more from a wish to like a dream coming true. That’s a tiny blur, but has a giant impact.

” And for Kudrow, on March 14, 1989, a review of The Groundlings Sunday Company show “And on Sunday He Laughed” earned her some praise, lauding her for “some of the show’s subtlest work in her very funny portrayal of a self-absorbed chatterer in a quiet theater. ”2. Something you loved as a kid but can’t believe you were into it now: Kudrow: “Candy dots. It’s just sugar!

” King: “My grandmother used to make us something called ‘toast on the stove,’ which is she would put a piece of white bread slathered in butter on the open gas jet, and then take two scoops of sugar and put it on the toast. We would sit at a table like characters from a Dickens novel, eating toast on the stove, and then probably fall into a coma and a nap. ” Kurdrow: “It’s different every time.

I always think it’s interesting, why is this song on my mind today? ” King: “I have to be careful because I don’t sing and I don’t think musically, so if I hear a song, it gets trapped in my head. Now I’m still hearing Adele, ‘should I give up or show I just keep chasing pavements.

’ Which when we wete doing the show, Lisa thought the lyric was, ‘should I give up or should I just keep chasing rainbows. ’ And I thought that was so Valerie to spin it up, ‘chasing rainbows,’ but now that’s in my head a lot. ”Both: “Raw Footage. ” Says King: “When we started our research, we got raw footage from ‘The Osbornes’ bootleg tapes, because I had somebody that worked on the show that I knew.

That color bar we kept in the first season, everything started with that, because it was supposed to be like an assembly that was created by the second editor, not the final cut, but raw footage was the first thing. Because it was all raw footage, and that was how we defined what the show could be versus television, because we didn’t want it to look polished at all. We wanted it to look off.

” Adds Kudrow: “And how awkward it was really going to be! ” Says King: “All that downtime that we saw when we looked at the ‘Osborne’ footage was just boring! And you could see people sort of trying to get something going, and so ‘Raw Footage’ was the first title, and we also thought we were doing it with one camera. Carolyn Strauss at HBO was such an advocate, she said maybe try two cameras.

” Says Kudrow: “I had an acting teacher, and it was really just a cold reading class. It was about coping with acting, auditioning, and on TV and film, and it was something along those lines. Do what you do, and be your version of who that character is, and you at least have done a good job. The rest is none of your business.

That’s your only job, and it’s really simple, so you don’t have to take it personally. ” At the start of the episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable discusses CBS’ “60 Minutes” debacle, previews the Tonys and answers a listener question about broadcast dramas at the Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, hosted by Clayton Davis, Jazz Tangcay, Emily Longeretta and Michael Schneider, who also produces, is your one-stop source for lively conversations about the best in film and television.

Each episode, “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives, discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines, and much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts.





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