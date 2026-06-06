The Columbus Gay Men's Chorus announce annual Pride Month concert

This week The Columbus Gay Men's Chorus announced their annual Pride Month concert in a release.'Ancient Gods' is coming to the Riffe Center Davidson Theatre, J

"Ancient Gods" is coming to the Riffe Center Davidson Theatre, June 13 and 14. According to CGMC's Artistic Director Brayton Bollenbacher, "Ancient Gods" was inspired by the intersection of music and mythology.

“We wanted to play around with pop songs that reflect ancient mythology, so we are focusing on Greek, Roman, Norse and Egyptian gods in this concert. The chorus is singing about Rhinannon, Thor, Zeus, Persephone and many more,” he said. Audiences are in for an adventure from start to finish. From custom period costumes to curated sounds, the chorus plans to put on a show.

“The gays love to dress up, and our singers are getting to wear togas, gladiator outfits and Grecian-inspired dresses. It's a fun time for us to put music to this fun time in human history,” Bollenbacher said.

“No better way to spend your Pride season than by joining the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus as we sing your favorite pop, Broadway and folk songs about ancient gods. ” CGMC has been a voice in central Ohio for 36 years and continues to proudly represent the LGBTQIA+ in the arts. They aim to highlight how music can bring people together, build understanding, and inspire change.

A large fight at St. Catharine's FunFest in Bexley led to the event being shut down, according to a post the mayor of Bexley made on social media. Law enforcement officers are responding to reports of an active shooter situation near State Route 79 in Heath on Saturday afternoon, according to local officiaThe popular Texas-based chain debuted in Ohio in April in Huber Heights.





wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Columbus police identify 2 officers, release new video in shooting death of Columbus manColumbus police have released the names of two officers involved in the deadly shooting of a Columbus man Tuesday night on Wilson Avenue, as new body camera vid

Read more »

Columbus sues Trump administration over CMS rule affecting ACA exchange coverageColumbus City Attorney Zach Klein on Friday announced a new lawsuit against the Trump administration over a proposed rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medi

Read more »

Fire breaks out at apartment complex on Columbus' west sideFire crews battled a fire at an apartment complex on Columbus' west side Friday afternoon.Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that the f

Read more »

Columbus Symphony to celebrate America 250 in Columbus CommonsAmerica's semiquincentennial birthday is fast approaching and the Columbus Symphony plans to celebrate in style.On July 4, the Columbus Symphony will put on a

Read more »