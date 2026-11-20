Yes, you can wear midi skirts during the winter. Here's how.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands—there are no inseams to worry about and fewer complicated alterations needed. Beyond their practicality, what I love most about them is the freedom they offer to experiment with fashion.

There are certain fabrics and textures that feel like an enormous commitment when worn as pants, yet become far more wearable as skirts. TakeThe same goes for metallics. Silver lamé pants announce themselves before you’ve even entered the room, while a silver lamé skirt simply catches the light. They also offer an extraordinary amount of versatility when it comes to proportion—you can emphasize your waist or show a little leg.

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And unlike pants, a midi skirt allows yourThere’s also the matter of warmth, which I think is wildly underappreciated. Some of my coziest winter outfits have involved wool skirts, thick tights, and boots. I’m not particularly inclined to wear tights underneath my, but under a skirt? Absolutely.

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And suddenly there’s another opportunity to introduce color, pattern, or texture into an outfit. Midi skirts invite experimentation without demanding it. You can dress them up, dress them down, layer them, and completely change their personality with a different shoe. I’ve worn them since I was a little girl, and all these years later, I’m still finding new ways to style them. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands