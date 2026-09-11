Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham faces criticism after loss to Michigan State

Michigan's offense ranks near the bottom nationally and head coach Kyle Whittingham is under fire for not firing offensive coordinator Jason Beck after a loss to Michigan State.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham is facing mounting criticism after his team's loss to Michigan State, with the offense ranked near the bottom of the country in key metrics and the program described as rudderless and burning cash by the day.

The Wolverines entered the game with an outside chance at the playoffs and only three losses, but they looked flat all game against a 2-6 Michigan State team. The loss came at home and left the program humiliated once again by a putrid offensive performance. Michigan's offense failed to get going once again despite facing a banged-up Michigan State defense and coming off a decent performance against Rutgers.

Also read Dave Portnoy Blasts Michigan Football, Kyle Whittingham, After Embarrassing Loss to MSU

Offensive Rankings Reveal Stark Problems

The numbers are stark: Michigan ranks 117th in points per game, 126th in yards per game, 114th in yards per play, and 133rd in giveaways per game. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the country. It should have been clear long ago that Beck is doing the offense no favors, and his scheme and play calling have not worked. There is nothing to point to that suggests it will get better.

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Whittingham should have considered a change after the Minnesota game, when Michigan came off a bye week and put up a complete stinker. He backed Beck in press conferences even after that game. Opposing defenses are not fooled by jet sweeps, power reads, play action, or straight drop back passes. The opportunity to salvage the season came about two weeks ago after the Indiana loss.

Michigan could have cut bait with Beck and tried to revive the offense, because a different play caller could not do any worse. Yet Whittingham insisted it was not time to panic. Now the season is past the point of salvage, with the stunning home loss to a hapless Michigan State team. The entire program has been humiliated once again.

If Whittingham had made the change weeks ago, Michigan might have been able to respond down the stretch. Whittingham is in a very awkward position. The carefree attitude he has shown toward some of Michigan's biggest rivals is one thing, but it would take the average college football fan about five minutes to understand the importance of a game against Michigan State or what the Paul Bunyon Trophy represents.

Whittingham Faces Awkward Position

Whittingham spent the majority of his career coaching in Utah, where he did not have to worry about such things. Now he must keep his team motivated for the final three games with nothing left to play for besides pride and beating Ohio State. Whittingham said: It is my job as a coach to rally them back up and get them ready to compete for these last three games.

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I do not know, are there any more trophies in these last three games? I do not think there are any more trophies. Anyway. The nonchalant attitude has not sat well with the boosters funding this expensive roster, led by quarterback Bryce Underwood's contract that has paid him over $7 million since he arrived on campus.

Donors Question Hiring Decision

Beyond the inept offense, the play-calling and handling of the quarterback position have been an even worse look for Whittingham. This is not just on Whittingham. Everyone involved in the hiring of Kyle Whittingham shares responsibility. Warde Manuel thought he had struck gold by hiring the former Utah coach to take over a program that has seen more controversy over the past few years than some schools experience in a decade.

Through the hiring process, many within a group of donors helping put together the finances needed to compete in the Big Ten thought hiring an outside-the-box candidate was the way to steady the Wolverine ship. Now they are waiting to see how much of the iceberg they hit before the season ends.

For Michigan, one has to wonder if it would be better for the athletic department to take a hard look at the optics surrounding Whittingham and chalk this one up as a loss. At some point, a school just has to admit that a situation is not working, and unfortunately that does not mean the Wolverines situation will get better any time soon.