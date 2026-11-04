The Climate Heretics Defying Decarbonization Orthodoxy at COP31

Key figures like Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and Mark Carney are reshaping global climate policy by challenging rapid decarbonization mandates and prioritizing economic growth over strict emission targets ahead of COP31.

As delegates descend on Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to 20 for COP31, a significant shift is underway in global climate strategy. Newsweek has compiled a new ranking of individuals described as "heretics" because they have challenged the prevailing orthodoxy of rapid decarbonization. This movement does not necessarily reject human-caused warming but disputes the speed, cost, and technological focus of current net-zero policies, favoring a more pragmatic approach to energy and economic development.

The Evolution From Activism To Retrenchment

The irony of this new political landscape is rooted in history. In December 2009, a full-page advertisement in The New York Times urged President Barack Obama to lead the world on climate change. Its signatories warned that delay would bring catastrophic and irreversible consequences for humanity and our planet. Among them were Donald J. Trump and three of his children. Nearly 17 years later, the man who signed that advertisement has taken the United States out of the Paris Agreement for a second time. Furthermore, his Environmental Protection Agency has rescinded the finding that greenhouse gases endanger public health. This stark reversal highlights how former allies of the green movement have become its most vocal critics in positions of power.

Also read Brazil Unveils Fossil Fuel Exit Roadmap Ahead of COP31 Antalya Summit

Political Leaders Prioritize Energy Abundance

Donald Trump has become the principal author of this retreat from previous climate commitments. In his first week back in office, he signed orders withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and declaring a national energy emergency. His administration describes its approach as energy addition, meant to power reindustrialization and AI data centers with more of everything. This strategy has involved cutting federal support for parts of the wind and solar industries. At the United Nations in September 2025, he called climate change the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world. This rhetoric signals a decisive break from the consensus that had guided international diplomacy for over a decade.

European politics is undergoing a similar transformation. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pressed Brussels to weaken its ban on new gas-powered cars. From 2016 to 2020, Merz chaired the supervisory board of BlackRock's German arm, giving him insight into both finance and industry. As chancellor, he has moved to roll back Germany's heating law and urged the European Union to relax its 2035 ban on new combustion-engine cars. In 2025, the Commission proposed loosening this regulation. Merz led his conservatives to victory in the February 2025 election promising to cut energy costs for German industry. He also called Germany's 2023 closure of its last nuclear plants a mistake, emphasizing the need for reliable baseload power.

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Financial Titans Reverse ESG Commitments

The financial sector, once a champion of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, is now dismantling its own green initiatives. Larry Fink, the CEO and chairman of BlackRock, previously wrote in his 2020 letter to chief executives that climate risk is investment risk. However, in January 2025, the world's largest asset manager withdrew from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. The initiative suspended its activities days later. This reversal was partly driven by pressure from Texas and other Republican-led states, which had pulled billions of dollars of public money from BlackRock over its climate positions. In 2023, Fink said he had stopped using the term ESG because it had been weaponized, signaling the end of that era.

Mark Carney, who previously championed these financial alliances, is now leading them to dissolution. As U.N. special envoy on climate action and finance, Carney launched the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero in 2021. At its peak, its members claimed $130 trillion in assets. His 2021 book, Value(s): Building a Better World for All, argued that markets had failed to price the climate crisis. Yet, on his first day as prime minister of Canada, in March 2025, he signed the order ending its consumer carbon tax. In October 2025, the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, part of the network he built, voted to shut down. Weeks later, he signed an agreement with Alberta to advance a new oil pipeline to the Pacific coast.

Tech Icons Redefine Climate Priorities

Bill Gates, a former pillar of the climate advocacy community, has fundamentally changed his stance on how to address environmental challenges. The Microsoft co-founder wrote How to Avoid a Climate Disaster in 2021, establishing himself as a leading voice for decarbonization. Early in 2025, Breakthrough Energy, the climate investment group he founded in 2015, cut its policy and advocacy staff in the United States and Europe. That October, days before COP30 in Brazil, he published a memo arguing that climate change will not lead to humanity's demise. He asserted that improving human welfare should take priority over temperature and emissions targets. Trump claimed it as a victory on Truth Social, using Gates's shift to validate his own policy directions.

This ideological shift is not limited to top leaders but extends to academic voices as well. Matthew Wielicki left the University of Alabama in 2023, calling himself a professor-in-exile. He went on to host a podcast and appear in videos for conservative outlet PragerU. His departure represents a broader trend of scientists and experts distancing themselves from mainstream climate narratives that they feel are overly politicized or scientifically rigid. Together, these figures shift the debate from whether the climate is changing to what to do about it.

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The new ranking devised for COP31 includes people who challenge the science, the politics, or the technology of the green movement. A smaller number reject mainstream climate science outright. Others are executives and officials positioned to gain from a world that has decided it needs more energy of every kind, including the electricity demanded by the AI boom and its data centers. This coalition accepts the reality of warming but argues that the cost of net-zero policies is too high and that the green movement's insistence on wind and solar over gas and nuclear is economically and practically flawed.