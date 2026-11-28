'I just completely botched this girl’s tattoo... I felt absolutely horrible. It looked horrendous.'

Hi, I'm the Latine Editorial Lead at BuzzFeed and cover a little bit of everything, from quizzes and true crime to celebrities and pop culture.

In the wise words of Hannah Montana,"Everybody makes mistakes! Everybody has those days!

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" For some, though, those mistakes happen to be pricey, permanent, and — oh yeah! — on another person's body. Here are 23 tattoo artists who"I was a receptionist at a tattoo shop. One of the artists misspelled 'neighborhood' on this guy's neck.