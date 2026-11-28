'The Client Never Noticed': 23 Tattoo Artists Reveal The Worst Mistakes They've Ever Made On Someone's Body
'I just completely botched this girl’s tattoo... I felt absolutely horrible. It looked horrendous.'
Hi, I'm the Latine Editorial Lead at BuzzFeed and cover a little bit of everything, from quizzes and true crime to celebrities and pop culture.
In the wise words of Hannah Montana,"Everybody makes mistakes! Everybody has those days!
" For some, though, those mistakes happen to be pricey, permanent, and — oh yeah! — on another person's body. Here are 23 tattoo artists who"I was a receptionist at a tattoo shop. One of the artists misspelled 'neighborhood' on this guy's neck.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at BuzzFeed
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News