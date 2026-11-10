The Circle Returns to Hulu on November 17 With Fan Voting

Hulu's new era of The Circle premieres November 17, and viewers can influence the game through fan votes on TikTok and by text.

The Circle, the social media reality competition, is returning to Hulu with a new season that begins on November 17. Collider has a first look at the trailer for the show's new era, which moves the series from its original platform to Hulu. Hulu is opening the competition with the first fan vote of the season, and viewers can take part in the game for the first time.

The Circle originally premiered with a group of contestants living in separate apartments. Each one had to create a social media profile and build a following using only the chat, the Circle, and their own strategy. The central tension of the format has always been uncertainty, because players could not be sure whether the person they were talking to was a real individual or a catfish.

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How the Fan Vote Changes the Game

Fan voting is the biggest change for the new season of The Circle on Hulu. Viewers will have the power to vote and directly influence how the show plays out, because the series is shot in real time. Voting opens at 6 a.m. PT on TikTok at @TheCircleHulu and also through text messages.

Hulu has published full instructions for casting a vote, and those details are available through Collider's coverage of the season. The first vote marks the start of an interactive format in which audience decisions can change the outcome of the competition as the season unfolds.

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The trailer shows that the basic structure remains familiar. Contestants still live in their own apartments, each has a television where they can speak with the Circle and ask it to send messages on their behalf, and several rules from the original version appear to remain in place. Players can be blocked, they receive alerts, and they take part in group tasks designed to work out who is genuine and who is not.

Celebrities and Civilians Compete Together

The most significant structural change in the new era is the addition of celebrities. Hulu's official logline states that, for the first time, celebrities enter the game of popularity and play alongside civilians. That mix raises both the stakes and the strategy, since players must judge whether a rival is a famous name, an everyday participant, or someone pretending to be either.

According to Hulu's description, some players compete as themselves, while others are catfishing and doing whatever it takes to win. That split means that viewers must decide not only who to support, but also who they believe is telling the truth about their identity.

Premiere Date and What Comes Next

The new season of The Circle premieres on Hulu on November 17. Before the premiere, Hulu is starting the competition with the first fan vote, which gives audiences an early role in shaping the season. Fans who want to participate should follow @TheCircleHulu on TikTok or use the text voting option that Hulu has announced.

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Hulu describes the new season as the biggest in the show's history, with fame, strategy, and popularity colliding in a fast-turnaround interactive event. For viewers, the practical result is clear: the season will be shaped in real time by the votes cast on TikTok and by text, and the outcome of each stage of the game will depend partly on the audience.