The Chroma Conclave's Five Dragons Are Superior to House of the Dragon's, According to Critics

The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated TV show within the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, showcases five unique dragons, each with their own story, powers, and struggles. By contrast, House of the Dragon's dragons are depicted as primitive beasts to be used in war, lacking the cunning and agency of The Legend of Vox Machina's antagonists.

On June 3, Prime Video is releasing the fourth season of an acclaimed animated series fans have been waiting for since October 2023. Although Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon has garnered more attention in the intervening period, this lesser-known TV show's cartoon dragons are far superior to the winged lizards of Westeros.

It's only fitting that a series within the Dungeons & Dragons franchise should show Game of Thrones how it's done, given that the role-playing game has been instrumental in turning dragons into the ultimate villains of the modern fantasy genre. Its animated TV spinoff The Legend of Vox Machina is arguably the best rendering of D&D's titular antagonists onscreen.

There might be as many as 17 dragons in House of the Dragon, but none of them are anywhere near as impressive as the five dragons of the Chroma Conclave in Prime Video's returning TV show





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Dragon Animated Series Legend Of Vox Machina House Of The Dragon Dungeons & Dragons TV Show

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