The Chosen: The Three Kings Premieres on FOX December 14, 2026

The Chosen franchise returns with a new Christmas special starring Danny Diggs. The Three Kings airs on FOX on December 14, 2026, offering a unique perspective on the Magi journey.

The Chosen franchise is set to expand its holiday programming with the premiere of The Three Kings on the FOX network. This significant event marks the first time a Christmas special from the series will air on a major broadcast television channel. The ninety-minute special is scheduled to debut on Monday, December 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers who miss the initial broadcast can stream the program on Hulu starting the following day.

Danny Diggs Leads Cast as Balthasar

Danny Diggs takes on the central role of Balthasar in this new installment of the popular religious drama series. Diggs is known for his extensive work in film and television, including roles in Private Practice and originating Benjamin Coffin III in the Broadway musical Rent. His stage credits also include performances in Chicago, Wicked, and Moulin Rouge!. He joins Piter Marek, who plays Melchior, and Rahul Rai, who portrays Gaspar. Together, these three actors form the core trio of Magi traveling to Bethlehem.

Also read Interviews with Jesus, Judas and Pontius Pilate about the coming season of ‘The Chosen’

Magi Journey Driven by Political Fears

The narrative follows the three wise men after they witness an extraordinary celestial event above Bethlehem. They interpret a bright light as the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy regarding a newborn king. However, their journey is not solely driven by religious devotion. The characters harbor deep fears about impending political changes under their current rulers. These personal anxieties and political concerns push them to undertake a dangerous trip to honor the infant ruler. Their arrival leads to an unexpected discovery that fundamentally alters their understanding of their mission.

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New Perspective on Nativity Story

This special offers a distinct viewpoint compared to traditional Nativity stories that focus primarily on Mary and Joseph. Sara Anne and Raj Bond appear as Young Mary and Joseph, linking the travelers' journey to the events surrounding Jesus' birth. The first-look video introduces the kings and reveals the motivations driving them toward Bethlehem. It builds anticipation around their eventual meeting with the newborn Jesus. By focusing on the travelers from distant lands, the story provides a fresh angle on the familiar biblical account.

Franchise History and Future Releases

The Chosen has established a strong history of holiday specials since its inception. The first special aired in 2017, followed by Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers in 2021. The Three Kings represents a strategic expansion into mainstream broadcast media. Meanwhile, other entertainment news highlights Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning fantasy movie receiving digital and 4K releases. Additionally, Blumhouse has announced a theatrical release date for the upcoming horror film Play House. Reacher star Alan Ritchson recently commented on a Netflix documentary, while DC Studios faces potential creative changes.