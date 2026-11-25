Dallas Jenkins' faith-based series The Chosen dethrones The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to become the most-watched show on Prime Video.

The Chosen, a faith-based historical drama created and directed by Dallas Jenkins, has officially become the singular most-watched title on Prime Video worldwide. This monumental achievement occurred in November, with the sixth season releasing its first three episodes on November 15. The series has swiftly climbed the platform's rankings to surpass previous industry giants and high-budget productions currently streaming on the service.

Streaming Dominance and Viewer Growth

Prime Video currently stands as the second-largest streaming platform globally in terms of overall subscriber numbers, trailing only Netflix. The company achieved this market position through a strategic portfolio of acclaimed movies and television series. Key drivers of this success include the action thriller Reacher, which premiered its first season in 2022, and The Terminal List, which also launched that same year. While Prime Video has produced only one new season of The Terminal List since then, it is advancing Reacher with a recently wrapped fourth season and confirmed fifth and sixth seasons. The studio is further expanding the Reacher universe by developing a Neagley-centered spinoff starring Maria Sten, which has already been picked up for a second season. These heavy-hitting properties set a high bar for viewer engagement that The Chosen has now exceeded.

Also read ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ Renewed For Season 4

The Chosen Sixth Season Release Schedule

The momentum for The Chosen intensified significantly upon the launch of its sixth season. Prime Video released the initial three episodes on November 15, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the continuation of the biblical narrative. The streaming schedule was meticulously planned to maintain viewer retention, with Episode 4 becoming available on November 22. Following this cadence, Episodes 5 and 6 are confirmed to drop on November 29 and December 6, respectively. This staggered rollout strategy has helped sustain high engagement levels, ensuring that the series remains a focal point for Prime Video subscribers throughout the holiday viewing period.

Surpassing The Lord of the Rings

The ascension of The Chosen to the number one spot is particularly notable given the sheer scale of its predecessor in the rankings. The series had to compete against and ultimately overtake The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is widely recognized as one of Prime Video's most popular and heavily promoted properties. Despite the massive budget and global fanbase surrounding the Tolkien-inspired fantasy series, The Chosen has taken a convincing lead in viewership metrics. This displacement signals a significant shift in consumer preference, demonstrating that audiences are actively seeking out content that resonates on a spiritual and historical level rather than relying solely on high-fantasy spectacle.

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Strategic Value of Faith-Based Content

Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director behind The Chosen, has built a dedicated fanbase that spans diverse demographics and geographic regions. The show's success underscores the substantial commercial viability of faith-based programming in the modern streaming landscape. Unlike traditional broadcast television, streaming platforms offer the flexibility to release content in chunks, allowing shows like The Chosen to build word-of-mouth momentum over time. The fact that a relatively niche genre can outperform blockbuster fantasy franchises indicates a broader appetite for storytelling that emphasizes moral and spiritual themes. This trend suggests that Prime Video's investment in such content is yielding significant returns in subscriber retention and platform loyalty.

Future Outlook for Prime Video Programming

The dominance of The Chosen influences future content strategies for Amazon's streaming division. It validates the decision to continue investing in diverse genres that cater to specific community interests while competing with mainstream hits. With Reacher expanding into a multi-season franchise and The Chosen consistently drawing record viewers, Prime Video is proving that varied content can coexist and thrive. The platform's ability to host both gritty action thrillers and reverent biblical dramas highlights its versatility. As streaming competition intensifies with Netflix and other rivals, acquiring and retaining content that fosters deep emotional connections with viewers will be crucial. The Chosen's rise serves as a case study in how targeted, high-quality production can disrupt established market hierarchies and redefine what constitutes a hit series in the digital age.