The Chosen Season 6 Release Dates and Cast Details

Discover when The Chosen Season 6 premieres on Nov 15. Learn about the three-episode debut, weekly drops until Dec 6, and the March 2027 theatrical finale.

The highly anticipated sixth season of the faith-based television series The Chosen is officially scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 15. This new installment will debut with a substantial three-episode season premiere, offering viewers an immediate and immersive dive into the next chapter of the biblical narrative.

Following this initial launch, the production team has outlined a weekly release schedule for the remainder of the season. New episodes will drop every Sunday, continuing this consistent pattern until the sixth and final episode of the season becomes available on December 6.

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Season 6 Theological Narrative

The sixth season continues the long-running series that chronicles the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. While previous seasons have covered various periods of His public ministry, this specific installment shifts focus to the most critical and emotional period of His earthly journey.

Specifically, Season 6 explores the final 24 hours of His life. The narrative arc begins in the Garden of Gethsemane and follows the events leading directly to His crucifixion, providing a detailed and intimate look at these pivotal moments in Christian history.

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Starring Cast and Key Performers

The production brings together a robust ensemble cast to portray the characters in this final season. The series stars Shahar Isaac and Jonathan Roumie, who continue their lead roles in depicting the central figures of the story.

Supporting the leads are Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, and George H. Xanthis, among others. This group of actors delivers performances that have contributed to the show's dedicated and growing global fanbase over its previous five seasons.

Streaming Access and Subscription Platforms

Viewers wishing to watch the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and other content can do so online with a subscription to Prime Video. Access is also available through Prime Gaming and Amazon Photos, providing multiple digital avenues for audiences to engage with the content.

The platform offers additional benefits such as fast free shipping in less than two days with Prime Delivery and in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market. Subscribers also gain access to exclusive shopping events, such as Black Friday in November, and much more.

Theatrical Finale and Long-Term Schedule

Unlike many streaming series that end with a final digital episode, this project has a unique conclusion strategy. The finale will come out in theaters on Friday, March 12, 2027, marking a significant shift in distribution for a television series.

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This theatrical release date stands in contrast to the digital rollout of the previous episodes. It suggests a strategic decision to give the conclusion of the series a grander, cinema-quality presentation for dedicated fans and general audiences alike.

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For those interested in the broader benefits of the streaming service, learning more about Amazon Prime and its benefits is recommended. The combination of entertainment content and consumer perks creates a comprehensive package for subscribers.

The release of The Chosen Season 6 on Nov 15 marks a major event for faith-based programming. With weekly episodes until Dec 6 and a theatrical finale on Mar 12 2027, the schedule ensures sustained engagement over an extended period.