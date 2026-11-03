The Chosen Season 6 Premiere Date Confirmed for November 2026

Prime Video confirms The Chosen season 6 release date of November 15, 2026. Creator Dallas Jenkins details how the series will depict the final twenty-four hours of Jesus of Nazareth.

Prime Video has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated sixth season of The Chosen will premiere on November 15, 2026. Creator Dallas Jenkins announced that this upcoming installment will cover the critical final twenty-four hours of the life of Jesus of Nazareth, portrayed by Jonathan Roumie. The narrative arc moves from the arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane through the interrogation scenes and culminates with the crucifixion event.

The Chosen Season 6 Premiere Schedule

Season six of The Chosen is scheduled to arrive on Prime Video on November 15, 2026. This release date marks a significant milestone for the biblical drama series, which has maintained a consistent trajectory of popularity since its initial debut. The show explores the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth, primarily set within the regions of Judea and Galilee during the first century. The Chosen is distinguished as the first multi-season television series dedicated to telling the story of Jesus of Nazareth from a continuous narrative perspective.

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The Chosen season 6 will specifically delve into the final twenty-four hours of Jesus of Nazareth. The storytelling begins with the arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane and proceeds through the interrogation phases. The season narrative concludes with the depiction of the crucifixion, a pivotal moment in the story of Jesus of Nazareth. This specific temporal focus allows the production to examine the events leading up to the central theological themes of the series.

Dallas Jenkins and The Chosen Distribution Strategy

Creator Dallas Jenkins has implemented a unique distribution model that has contributed significantly to the global reach of The Chosen. The series was originally released on the subscription platform VidAngel but became temporarily free during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following that period, The Chosen seasons were made free to watch with specific exclusivity windows. In 2025, a strategic deal was made with Amazon MGM Studios to release episodes of seasons 5, 6, and 7 in theaters.

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The Chosen operates under a distribution agreement involving Amazon MGM Studios and Angel Studios. Episodes of seasons 5, 6, and 7 are first released in theaters. This is followed by a ninety-day exclusivity window on Prime Video. After this exclusive period expires, the episodes are made free to stream. This approach has allowed The Chosen to climb to the Top 10 in various countries with every season, demonstrating broad international appeal.

The Chosen Production and Crowdfunding Origins

The Chosen has been an interesting case from its inception, particularly regarding its financial backing. Season one of The Chosen was financed through crowdfunding, making it the most successful crowdfunded TV show ever produced. This unique origin story has fostered a dedicated community of supporters who view the series as a collective achievement. The Chosen continues to benefit from this grassroots support as it moves toward its seventh and final season.

The Chosen is set for its seventh and final season, which is aimed for a 2028 release. The Chosen season 6 serves as a crucial precursor to this concluding chapter. The show has been told through the eyes of those closest to Jesus, including his apostles, disciples, Roman government officials, and other historical figures. This perspective allows for a human and relatable portrayal of biblical characters, distinguishing it from other adaptations that often depict figures as distant or one-dimensional.

Prime Video and The Chosen Streaming Impact

Prime Video continues to be one of the biggest and most popular streaming platforms despite a competitive market. Prime Video is home to both licensed and original content, with notable original productions including Fleabag, Rings of Power, The Boys, and Reacher. While many Prime Video shows rely on large marketing campaigns, The Chosen has found its audience in a more organic way. The Chosen appeals to viewers with no religious affiliations or with different beliefs due to its focus on character development and historical context.

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The Chosen season 6 is expected to continue the show's impressive streak of success. The accessibility of The Chosen, combined with its exclusivity window requirements, has been key to its global reach. Prime Video will host The Chosen season 6 following its theatrical and exclusive window release. The series maintains a TV-PG rating and is categorized as Drama, Family, and History. The creative team includes Directors Dallas Jenkins and Writers Dallas Jenkins, Ryan Swanson, and Tyler Thompson. The Chosen remains a significant cultural phenomenon in the television landscape.