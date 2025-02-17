The Chosen Finds Exclusive Streaming Home on Prime Video

The Chosen, the popular historical drama series depicting the life of Jesus, is moving to Prime Video as its exclusive U.S. streaming home. This deal includes all five existing seasons and the upcoming final two, along with an exclusive spin-off featuring Bear Grylls. The Chosen's success, with over 100 million viewers engaging with the series, is expected to be further amplified by this move to one of the largest streaming platforms.

The Chosen , a historical drama series chronicling the life of Jesus through the eyes of those who interacted with him, is making a significant move to Prime Video. Created by Dallas Jenkins, who also serves as co-writer and director, The Chosen premiered in December 2017 and has garnered a dedicated following despite largely avoiding major streaming platforms. This trend is set to change as Prime Video becomes the exclusive U.S.

streaming home for The Chosen, encompassing all five existing seasons as well as the upcoming final two. This strategic partnership between Amazon MGM Studios and Jenkins' 5&2 Studios, the production company behind The Chosen, extends beyond the core series. Prime Video will also have exclusive rights to the unscripted spin-off, 'The Chosen in the Wild' starring Bear Grylls, and a first look at any future projects from 5&2 Studios. The Chosen season 5, focusing on Holy Week, will debut in theaters on March 28th before streaming exclusively on Prime Video in June. The fifth installment will also become available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the U.K., and Latin America later this year.This shift to Prime Video marks a significant step forward for The Chosen. Led by actor Jonathan Roumie as Jesus and Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, the series has consistently resonated with audiences. In 2022, producers revealed that over 100 million viewers had engaged with the show through various platforms, including dedicated online channels. Placing all episodes under one streaming umbrella, particularly one as prominent as Prime Video, is expected to significantly amplify The Chosen's reach and impact. This move also aligns with Prime Video's strategy of acquiring content within niche genres that have proven popular with viewers, such as the Biblical-themed drama. Furthermore, it opens doors for other projects from Jenkins and 5&2 Studios to benefit from Prime Video's expansive global platform





