The Chosen Christmas Special The Three Kings Premieres on FOX December 14

The Chosen: The Three Kings premieres on FOX December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with Hulu streaming the following day and a cast led by Taye Diggs.

The Chosen has released a new promo from FOX ahead of its upcoming Christmas special, The Chosen: The Three Kings. According to FOX, the special will premiere on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and it will then stream on Hulu the following day, December 15. The promotional release gives viewers their first clear look at the holiday installment of the long-running drama series.

The special follows three figures from the Nativity story, the three kings, on their journey to Bethlehem. The Chosen is a historical drama, and this holiday episode extends the franchise's storytelling into a seasonal event with a distinct premiere window and a separate streaming date.

Also read Interviews with Jesus, Judas and Pontius Pilate about the coming season of ‘The Chosen’

Premiere Date and Streaming Schedule for The Three Kings

The Three Kings premieres on FOX on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hulu makes the special available to streaming subscribers the following day, December 15, according to the network's announcement.

The two-step release means that audiences who watch the live broadcast on FOX on the evening of December 14 can also return to the special on Hulu the next day. The source material does not provide further details on episode length or additional broadcast dates beyond these listed times.

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FOX Debut Marks the Franchise's First Christmas Broadcast

The Three Kings is the first Christmas installment of The Chosen to debut on FOX. The network's involvement marks a change in how the franchise has introduced its holiday content to audiences.

Earlier Christmas releases in the franchise appeared on Facebook and in theaters. Those previous formats reached viewers through a social platform and cinema screenings, while this special moves to a traditional television network for its premiere before shifting to streaming.

Cast Roles and Background of The Chosen Series

Taye Diggs plays Balthasar, Piter Marek plays Melchior, and Rahul Rai plays Gaspar in The Three Kings. Each actor takes on one of the three kings whose journey to Bethlehem anchors the special's storyline.

The Chosen is a historical drama starring Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, and Shahar Isaac. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the series follows Jesus of Nazareth and tells his story through the eyes of ordinary people who encountered him. Jenkins also serves as the showrunner and director, while Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson are credited as writers alongside him.

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The series has been critically praised since its first season in 2017, according to the source. Its listed release date is April 21, 2019, and its distribution credits include Prime Video, VidAngel, Angel Studios, and TheChosen.tv. The series is rated TV-PG and is classified in the Drama, Family, and History genres.

This developing story will be updated as more information on The Three Kings becomes available, including any additional details on the special's runtime, guest appearances, or further streaming availability.