The Chosen Christmas Special Airs on Fox and Hulu in 2026

The Chosen: The Three Kings Christmas special premieres December 14, 2026 on Fox and Hulu, concluding the franchise's holiday trilogy.

The popular religious television series The Chosen announced a new holiday broadcast event for late December 2026. The Chosen: The Three Kings Christmas special will premiere on Sunday, December 14, 2026, at 8/7c on the Fox network. The program subsequently becomes available for streaming on the Hulu platform on Monday, December 15, 2026.

Fox Network Broadcast Details

Fox will air the special as part of its traditional holiday programming lineup. The broadcast targets a broad audience for the narrative concluding the franchise's Christmas trilogy. This trilogy began with The Shepherd in 2017 and continued with Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers in 2021.

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The decision to place this specific chapter on network television highlights the franchise's expanding distribution strategy. The Three Kings special serves as the final installment in the trilogy of holiday-focused episodes. Viewers tuning into Fox during the scheduled 8/7c time slot will witness the conclusion of this particular seasonal arc.

Dallas Jenkins Creative Vision

Dallas Jenkins serves as the creator, director, and co-writer of The Chosen. Jenkins crafted the series to present the story of Jesus through the perspectives of those who encountered him. The narrative includes viewpoints from his disciples, Jewish religious leaders, Roman government officials, and ordinary citizens.

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The Three Kings special connects directly to the broader narrative established by Dallas Jenkins. It continues the theological and character-driven storytelling that has defined the series since its inception. The creative team integrates this special into the ongoing timeline of the main series events.

Franchise Release Schedule

The Three Kings special airs during the timeframe of The Chosen Season Six release. Fox broadcasts the special after the first six episodes of Season Six dropped. The network schedules the release before the two-episode theatrical finale about the Crucifixion debuts in March 2027.

Season Six of The Chosen premiered on November 15, 2026. The holiday special serves as a bridge between the initial batch of Season Six episodes and the final cinematic event. This scheduling allows the production team to maintain consistent engagement with the global audience over several months.

Global Audience Reception

The Chosen maintains a 97% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series achieved the No. 1 streaming position in the US after Season Five debuted in June 2025. The show remained within the streamer's top ten list through the end of that year.

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The franchise has spawned two spin-off series alongside the main narrative. The pilot episode originally aired on Facebook on December 24, 2017. Season One premiered two years later on the faith-based streaming service VidAngel. The transition to Fox and Hulu expands the reach to traditional broadcast viewers.