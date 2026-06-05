"The Choral" World War I Drama Sets Netflix Release Date After Festival Run and Limited Theatrical Launch

Nicholas Hytner's historical drama "The Choral," featuring Ralph Fiennes and Simon Russell Beale, premiered at TIFF 2025 and had a limited US release before heading to VOD and Netflix. The film, set in 1916 Yorkshire, explores a choral society's choice to perform an English composer's work during WWI. Production details and cast insights are provided.

Nicholas Hytner 's World War I drama "The Choral" is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on July 2, 2026. Sony Pictures Classics distributed the film, which features an ensemble cast including Ralph Fiennes , Roger Allam, Mark Addy, Alun Armstrong, Robert Emms, and Simon Russell Beale .

The screenplay was written by Alan Bennett. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in the Gala Presentations section. It was subsequently released in limited US theaters on December 25, 2025, followed by a VOD and digital release on February 17, 2026, before its upcoming streaming debut.

Set in 1916 in the fictional Yorkshire town of Ramsden during World War I, the story centers on members of a local choral society recruiting new voices for a performance. They select Edward Elgar's "The Dream of Gerontius" specifically because it was not composed by a German. Ralph Fiennes plays Dr. Henry Guthrie, who becomes choirmaster amid controversy over his personal beliefs.

Simon Russell Beale portrays Edward Elgar himself, while composer George Fenton, who created the film's score, appears in a cameo as Elgar's driver. The production companies were Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, and Gerontius Productions, with financing from BBC Film, Screen Yorkshire, and Sony Pictures Classics. Principal photography occurred in Yorkshire, using the village of Saltaire as a key location. The film received a Metascore of 60 based on 23 critic reviews.

Additional news items mention various upcoming releases, including a new "Scary Movie," "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2, a Dylan Wang sci-fi film on Netflix, and "America's Sweethearts" Season 3, but the primary focus is on "The Choral.





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\The Choral\ Nicholas Hytner Ralph Fiennes Simon Russell Beale World War I Film Netflix Release Toronto International Film Festival Alan Bennett Edward Elgar Yorkshire Filming Sony Pictures Classics

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