The Choice I Regretted: A Woman's Journey into Unwanted Motherhood

A first-person narrative by a woman who never wanted children but agreed to have a baby to fulfill her husband's dream, detailing the emotional turmoil of pregnancy, the shock of immediate post-partum relief, and the subsequent descent into profound regret and unhappiness as a new mother.

On my wedding day, my husband whispered, I cant wait to start a family with you. A chill ran through me. I had never, ever wanted children.

From childhood, my dream was an academic career, which I pursued tenaciously. My parents multiple divorces and my own mental health struggles, including an eating disorder, made me cherish my liberty above all. Motherhood seemed a dreary life sentence I was happy to shun, and I had been clear about this when we started dating. The trouble was, he wanted a child desperately.

Over nearly a decade together, it became obvious: unless I gave him one, we would have to split. I loved him deeply and wanted to give him his dream of becoming a dad. So, against all instincts, I agreed. Due to our ages-he 54, I 41-we underwent fertility checks.

His sperm motility was low from years of globetrotting and partying. We stopped drinking to conceive naturally, but I secretly planned a summer party and hid vodka to quell my anxiety.

Then, in spring, I discovered I was pregnant. My stomach dropped. The pregnancy was physically smooth, earning compliments on my glow. Mentally, it was one of the loneliest times.

I couldnt tell anyone my feelings, fearing selfishness when others struggled with infertility. My husband was delighted, decorating the nursery and buying gear while I pretended to rest, feeling horrible. I worried endlessly that my negative thoughts would harm the baby, forcing back tears. Sometimes I drank secretly, terrified of damage.

I chose a C-section for a pain-free birth. Our daughter arrived in winter 2022. Holding her, pure love flooded me-and huge relief. I had been convinced I wouldnt love this unwanted baby, yet here was my beautiful, healthy girl.

I had done it. Perhaps my fears were unfounded. I was wrong. As drugs wore off and new parenthood began, horror dawned: my life had become awful.

My husband, a control freak, corrected my swaddling and feeding (I bottle-fed from the start, unable to bear breastfeeding). I handed our daughter to him at every chance, rationalizing it as bonding. I loathed my post-partum body; years of gym discipline and clean eating felt wasted. I winced at being called Mummy in appointments, avoided other moms, unable to relate to their weary-eyed joy.

Worst, I hated that I hated it. My daughter was peaceful, beautiful-I feared she sensed my contempt. As months passed, I lost the baby weight, accepted this life, and sank into the mire. My medical team and therapist confirmed it wasnt post-natal depression





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Unwanted Motherhood Regret Partnership Compromise Postpartum Depression Mental Health Fertility Personal Narrative

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