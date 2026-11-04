The Chicks Reschedule Hollywood Concert To November 4 Following Announcement

The Chicks have moved their Los Angeles performance at the Dolby Theatre from November 2 to November 4. The Taking the Long Way anniversary tour continues with updated ticketing details and historical context.

The Chicks have officially rescheduled their upcoming performance in Los Angeles, moving the show from its original Monday date of November 2 to Wednesday, November 4. The group announced the change via a statement, confirming that the concert will now take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. Fans who purchased tickets for the initial date were informed that all existing tickets remain valid for the rescheduled Wednesday performance.

Concert Rescheduling Details

According to the official statement shared by the trio, attendees who are unable to attend the new date are eligible to request a refund from their original point of purchase. This decision ensures that customers who had planned to attend the November 2 show have clear options for either attending the new date or recovering their funds. The rescheduling affects the final leg of the group's current touring cycle, which has been generating significant interest among long-time fans and newer audiences alike.

Also read The Chicks Postpone Los Angeles Concert Hours Before Showtime Due to Illness

Taking the Long Way Legacy

The postponed show is a significant part of the Taking the Long Way 20th anniversary tour, a run built around the album that became one of the defining releases of the group's career. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went on to become a major commercial and critical success. Its most enduring single, "Not Ready to Make Nice," reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the group's signature songs. The album also dominated the 2007 Grammy Awards, with The Chicks winning five trophies, including album of the year. "Not Ready to Make Nice" took home both record of the year and song of the year.

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Historical Context and Controversy

The record arrived after a turbulent period for the group. In 2003, Natalie Maines criticized then-President George W. Bush and the Iraq War during a concert in London, prompting widespread backlash from parts of the country music industry and conservative audiences in the U.S. Taking the Long Way, particularly on "Not Ready to Make Nice," addressed this pressure directly. The song highlighted the group's decision not to back down and their response to the intense scrutiny they faced. This album pushed the band into a different phase, one shaped as much by public controversy and artistic independence as commercial success.

Tour Performance and Future Plans

The anniversary tour revisits that chapter two decades later, with Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer performing material from the album alongside songs from across the group's catalog. By the time the album arrived, The Chicks had already become one of country music's biggest acts. The current anniversary run has brought the group back to theaters and venues across the U.S. as they revisit the songs and circumstances surrounding the record. In 2020, they released their first studio album in 14 years, demonstrating their continued relevance and artistic drive. The ongoing tour allows the members to reconnect with their fanbase while celebrating a milestone that has defined their professional identity for twenty years.