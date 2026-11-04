The Chicks Compare Bush to Trump During Taking The Long Way 20th Anniversary Show

The Chicks deliver a docu-concert at the Dolby Theatre celebrating their 2006 album, featuring commentary that draws sharp parallels between George W. Bush and Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The Chicks performed a deeply personal docu-concert at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, marking the 20th anniversary of their pivotal 2006 album " Taking The Long Way." Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer engaged the audience with extensive commentary that revisited the band's history while drawing direct comparisons between the political climates of George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

Natalie Maines Pivots From Bush To Trump

Natalie Maines told the 3,400-person crowd at the Dolby Theatre that she would now give George W. Bush a big kiss because she is ashamed of the current President of the United States. This remark came during a show designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Taking The Long Way," which won five Grammy Awards including album, record, and song of the year. Maines previously faced a White House statement calling her a peanut head for her 2003 comments about being ashamed to share a home state with George W. Bush.

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Dolby Theatre Docu Concert Format

Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer joined Natalie Maines on stools for a session that functioned as a storytelling event rather than a traditional performance. The trio spent an hour and a half discussing the events leading to their left turn in the mid-2000s before playing most tracks from their 14-song album. They utilized documentary clips including unreleased footage to illustrate the studio recording process during that era.

Political Timing And Midterm Elections

The three-night stand at the Dolby Theatre began on Sunday, two nights before the 2026 midterm elections. The band performed on election night Tuesday and concluded the Hollywood stint on Wednesday. This Wednesday show serves as a makeup date for a Monday concert that was canceled due to band illness.

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White House Statement And Crowd Reaction

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle issued an official statement on October 15 criticizing Natalie Maines. Davis Ingle claimed she suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome and has a peanut-sized brain. The crowd at the Dolby Theatre reacted enthusiastically to Natalie Maines' comments about current events during the performance.

Current Events And Economic Commentary

Natalie Maines noted that she and the band recently visited the Obama museum and now hope to see a country not run by a deranged nutjob. During the second act, she added a contemporary line to "White Trash Wedding" about high gas prices and medical costs. Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer used large fans that said Fuck Trump during the Tuesday night show.