The chicest way to wear a football shirt this World Cup summer

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has kicked off, and with it comes the ultimate fashion trend: football shirts. This year's tournament has seen a shift in how football shirts are being styled, with fashion insiders embracing them as genuine wardrobe staples. The data backs it up, with Pinterest's Summer 2026 Trend Report identifying sports as a new canvas for personal style. Searches for 'World Cup shirts' have soared by 840% over the past year, while 'Brazil shirt outfit women' is up 302% and 'oversized football shirt outfit' has increased by 92%.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more With the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off on 11 June, it's not just football fans getting excited.

If my Instagram feed, Pinterest boards and favourite fashion insiders are anything to go by, we're about to enter a full-blown football-shirt summer. And unlike previous tournaments, where team jerseys were largely reserved for pubs and watch parties, this year's football shirts are being styled as genuine wardrobe staples. Somewhere between the rise of sporty dressing, fashion's ongoing obsession with vintage sportswear and the return of statement jerseys, football shirts have quietly become the chicest top to wear right now.

The data backs it up. Pinterest's Summer 2026 Trend Report identifies sports as 'a new canvas for personal style', with people drawing on team colours, bold graphics and performance details before remixing them into everyday wardrobes. Searches for 'World Cup shirts' have soared by 840% over the past year, while 'Brazil shirt outfit women' is up 302% and 'oversized football shirt outfit' has increased by 92%. Pinterest even describes football shirts as the 'hero top' of summer 2026.

The real question isn't whether to wear a football shirt this World Cup summer - it's how. The real question isn't whether to wear a football shirt this World Cup summer - it's how. After spending far too much time analysing the trouser and shorts trends set to dominate the season, I've noticed six outfit formulas that feel particularly fresh.

These are the combinations I predict fashion insiders will be wearing from kick-off all the way through to the final. 1. With poplin trousers (extra points if they're barrel-leg)If I had to predict the outfit fashion insiders will be wearing on repeat throughout the tournament, this would be it. The trend can largely be traced back to LA-based label Leset and its now-iconic Kyoto Carpenter Pant.

At around £290 a pair, they've become something of a status symbol among the Instagram fashion set and have helped catapult poplin trousers into the mainstream. The appeal is obvious. Poplin offers the ease and comfort of loungewear but still looks polished enough to leave the house. When combined with the structured shape of a barrel-leg silhouette, the result feels incredibly modern.

If Leset is out of budget, Gap's Easy Double-Knee Barrel Trousers are one of the best high-street alternatives I've found - and they're already selling out fast. I'm also a fan of Abercrombie's Poplin Barrel Pull-On Pant, which captures the same effortless energy. Pair with an oversized football shirt and flip-flops and you've got what might just be the coolest outfit formula of World Cup summer. GAP £60 Shop Abercrombie & Fitch £54 Shop2.

With denim shortsIf there's one football-shirt pairing destined to define World Cup summer, it's this one. Pinterest's Summer 2026 Trend Report, created in partnership with Levi's, places football shirts firmly at the centre of a wider off-duty denim movement. Searches for 'denim shorts outfits women' have increased by 430%, while searches for 'denim jorts outfit' have jumped by 330% as fashion continues its love affair with longer, baggier silhouettes.

Personally, I'll be wearing an oversized football jersey with loose-cut denim shorts and retro trainers. It's effortless, cool and feels like the natural evolution of last summer's jorts obsession. Levi's Baggy Dad Jort feels especially current if you're leaning into the oversized aesthetic, while Topshop's Editor Short remain a classic. Levi's £65 Shop Topshop £36 Shop3.

With Bermuda shortsBermuda shorts have become fashion's answer to tailoring in hot weather, and they happen to work perfectly with football shirts. The contrast between a sporty jersey and a polished, knee-length short makes the whole outfit feel intentional rather than match-day ready. Add sleek sandals, oversized sunglasses and a woven bag and you've got a look that feels more Fashion Week than football terrace.

Personally, I've got my eye on Mango's straight linen Bermuda shorts, which feel ideal for holidays and warm-weather weekends, alongside M&S's cotton-rich pleat-front Bermuda shorts for everyday wear. Both strike that sweet spot between relaxed and polished, making them the perfect partner for an oversized football shirt. M&S £28 Shop Mango £39.99 Shop4. With lace-trim satin shortsEvery trend needs an unexpected styling twist, and this summer's comes courtesy of lace-trim satin shorts.

The trend arguably started with Reformation's now-cult Fern Satin Short (£148), which quickly became a fixture on fashion-girl moodboards. Unsurprisingly, the high street was quick to follow. The sporty energy of a football shirt balances out the femininity of delicate satin, creating the kind of high-low combination fashion editors love





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Football Shirts Fashion Trend Summer 2026 Pinterest Pinterest's Summer 2026 Trend Report LA-Based Label Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pant Poplin Trousers Barrel-Leg Silhouette Gap's Easy Double-Knee Barrel Trousers Abercrombie's Poplin Barrel Pull-On Pant Denim Shorts Levi's Baggy Dad Jort Topshop's Editor Short Bermuda Shorts Mango's Straight Linen Bermuda Shorts M&S's Cotton-Rich Pleat-Front Bermuda Shorts Lace-Trim Satin Shorts Reformation's Fern Satin Short

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Watch Haiti vs Scotland Free Live Stream: the 2026 World Cup From AnywhereScotland's first World Cup in 28 years opens against Haiti, and the catch for cord-cutters is simple: the match sits behind FS1. Here is how to stream it free.

Read more »

Brazil vs. Morocco live updates: World Cup 2026 score, news and highlightsBrazil vs. Morocco is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium. Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest Brazil vs. Morocco score, news and highlights from the World Cup 2…

Read more »

Why Neymar Isn’t Playing for Brazil vs. Morocco—2026 World Cup OpenerFans will have to wait a little bit longer for Neymar to make his grand return.

Read more »

Match Worn Shirt displays World Cup relics ahead of 2026 tournamentWith the FIFA World Cup underway in the New York City area and across North America, the Big Apple had the chance to catch a glimpse of history by diving into

Read more »