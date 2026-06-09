The Chicago Blues Festival: A Legacy of Blues Music

The Chicago Blues Festival has a rich history dating back to 1969, when it was first held on the downtown lakefront. The festival has continued to grow and evolve over the years, featuring blues legends and newer artists alike.

The Chicago Blues Festival has a rich history dating back to 1969, when it was first held on the downtown lakefront. The first festival featured an all-star lineup that included Bo Diddley, Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker, Lightnin' Hopkins, Big Walter Horton, Koko Taylor , Big Mama Thornton, and Muddy Waters, who closed the festival with his iconic song 'Got My Mojo Workin.

' The festival continued to grow and evolve over the years, with various venues and lineups. In 1984, the festival was revived after a 15-year hiatus, and it honored Muddy Waters with a special tribute. The festival continued to feature blues legends such as Willie Dixon, Junior Wells, Bobby 'Blue' Bland, and Koko Taylor, as well as newer artists like Stevie Ray Vaughan.

By 1986, the festival had expanded to three stages and introduced food stands, with ribs sizzling alongside the blues licks. One of the most memorable performances of the festival was by Chuck Berry, who played all his classic hits and introduced a surprise guest, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. The two performed together on stage, playing songs like 'Johnny B. Goode' and 'Reelin' and Rockin.

' The performance was a highlight of the festival and a testament to the enduring legacy of blues music in Chicago. The festival has continued to grow and evolve over the years, but its commitment to celebrating the blues and its rich history remains unchanged. The Chicago Blues Festival is a must-see event for anyone who loves music and wants to experience the city's vibrant blues scene





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Chicago Blues Festival Blues Music Chuck Berry Keith Richards Willie Dixon Junior Wells Bobby 'Blue' Bland Koko Taylor Stevie Ray Vaughan

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