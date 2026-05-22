The Chi Cast Reflect on 8-Year Journey, Final Season Anticipation

In an interview with ScreenRant, the stars of The Chi discuss their personal growth on set, the importance of Chicago in their lives, and the surprising moments they've encountered on the show, preparing for their final season.

The Chi is going out on a high note, and the cast couldn't be happier. Debuting in 2018, the Showtime drama about people trying to live their lives in Chicago has grown over the years as it's seen its young stars become adults in front of our eyes.

Along the way, they've gotten to fully connect with the city the show is based on and witness some wild turns and big emotional moments. With the show heading towards the series finale, it's only fitting that the cast get the chance to look back at their journey with the show.

During an interview with ScreenRant, the stars of The Chi discussed the impact the long-running drama has had on their personal approaches to character, the importance of Chicago in their lives, and what has surprised them the most about the show





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Chi Chicago Showtime Drama Personal Growth Casting Miniseries Final Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harvick and Burton Reflect on NASCAR Hall of Fame CareersFormer RCR teammates credit each other for growth on and off track.

Read more »

CBS News Radio anchors reflect on their legacy before final sign-offFriday at 11 p.m. will be the final sign-off for CBS News Radio, home of the "World News Roundup" and several generations of the best in the business.

Read more »

Essential Elements of 'The Boroughs' Series Include Stellar Cast, Tone, and Dynamic Ensemble CastThe Boroughs, a Netflix series, shines with a stellar cast, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, and Alfre Woodard. It follows a retirement community where a crisis arises and Molina's character assembles a team to save the day. However, not everyone was convinced as the critics pointed out that the series takes too long to reveal the nature of the threat. But overall, it received a positive response due to the tone and the ensemble cast.

Read more »

Pluribus Cast Member Joins Cast of RunningRhea Seehorn, a former cast member of TV show 'Pluribus' and 'Better Call Saul,' has joined the cast of 'Running,' a new Apple TV+ feature film. The movie explores the journey of a homeless high school running prodigy chasing greatness while trying to outrun his past and find a family.

Read more »