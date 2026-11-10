The Chequers Pub Couple Dined and Dashed £150 Bill

Steve and Madalina Sanderson of The Chequers pub in Burcot report a couple left without paying for a £150 meal. Police are investigating the alleged fraud and aggressive behavior.

A couple allegedly dined and dashed after consuming a £150 meal at a historic country gastropub in Burcot near Abingdon, Oxfordshire. The incident occurred at The Chequers pub, where staff witnessed a family enter, eat, and attempt to leave without settling the bill for their dinner.

Details Of The Incident And Aggression

Footage captured by the pub shows a man approaching the bar after his family finished eating at The Chequers. He informed staff that his card was not working and claimed he was walking to their car to retrieve another payment method. Madalina Sanderson, the 35-year-old landlady, followed him outside after he made the excuse.

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Madalina described the man as becoming aggressive during the confrontation. She filmed the encounter on her mobile phone as he attempted to hide his face with his hood. When asked where his card was, he reportedly replied that he did not have a card. She informed him that he was being recorded and that she would call the police, demanding his name.

By the time Madalina left the gastropub to follow up on the situation, the woman and their young daughter, aged about six, had already disappeared. The man continued walking down the A415 road, ignoring her shouts, while the rest of his party remained out of sight.

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Landlord Suspects Pre-Planned Strategy

Steve Sanderson, the 49-year-old landlord who has run the 400-year-old establishment for 20 years, believes the theft was pre-planned. He noted that the family had not parked in the pub car park, which is equipped with CCTV cameras, despite it being nearly empty at the time.

Instead, Steve pointed out that the couple parked at an old people's home next door. He questioned why they would not use the available spaces at the pub, suggesting the decision was intentional to avoid surveillance. The pub menu includes premium dishes such as Brill Hill lamb rump for £32.50 and Stonor Park venison pave for £31.50.

Steve stated that the customers appeared pleasant during their meal but the departure was suspicious. He told staff that the behavior was completely unacceptable and that his team works hard to provide a welcoming experience for everyone who visits the historic venue.

Police Investigation And Community Impact

The Sandersons reported the theft on Wednesday, and Thames Valley Police have since opened an investigation. A spokesperson for the police confirmed the report was filed and pending further information. They asked anyone with details to call 101 or report online using reference number 43260577542.

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Madalina warned the public not to approach the suspects due to their aggressive nature. She mentioned that other people had suggested the pair might have committed similar acts at two other pubs in the area. The couple has not yet been apprehended as of Sunday evening.

The pub posted a statement on social media emphasizing their support for the staff. They expressed frustration over the unpaid bill but stated they were more concerned about the threatening behavior directed at employees. The owners hope sharing their experience will help local hospitality businesses remain vigilant against similar incidents.