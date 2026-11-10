The Chequers Pub Couple Alleged Dining and Dashing £150 Meal Burcot

The Chequers pub in Burcot reports a couple allegedly dined and dashed after a £150 meal. Thames Valley Police investigate the aggressive incident involving the family near Abingdon.

Police in Oxfordshire are investigating an alleged dining and dashing incident at The Chequers pub in Burcot, near Abingdon. The case centers on a couple who reportedly consumed a meal totaling £150 before attempting to leave without paying. Authorities have issued warnings to the public and other hospitality venues regarding the aggressive behavior displayed by the suspects during the confrontation.

The Chequers Pub Incident Details

The Chequers pub owners, Steve Sanderson and Madalina Sanderson, reported that the family arrived for dinner with their young daughter. Footage captured the man approaching the bar after the meal was finished to settle the bill. He informed the staff that his credit card was not functioning and stated he would return from their car with an alternative payment method.

Also read The Chequers Pub Couple Dined and Dashed £150 Bill

Despite the claim, the man did not return to the establishment. CCTV recordings show him walking away down the A415 road while ignoring the staff shouting for him to stop. The woman and the child, who appeared to be approximately six years old, were not seen with him when Madalina Sanderson exited the building to confront the situation.

Suspects Aggressive Confrontation Video

Madalina Sanderson, the 35-year-old landlady, followed the man outside after noticing the discrepancy. She began filming the encounter on her mobile phone as he attempted to hide his face behind his hood. When she asked him where his card was, he reportedly responded that he did not possess one. She informed him that he was being recorded and that she was calling the police to demand his name.

Advertisement

Steve Sanderson, the 49-year-old landlord, expressed strong concerns about the premeditated nature of the crime. He noted that the family parked at a neighboring old people's home rather than using the empty guest parking spaces at The Chequers. This strategic parking choice, combined with the lack of a return, led the owners to believe the theft was planned in advance.

Thames Valley Police Investigation Report

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed that a report has been filed and the matter is pending further information. Investigators have asked anyone with additional details to contact them via the non-emergency number 101 or through their online reporting system. The public is advised to quote reference number 43260577542 when providing any relevant tips or evidence regarding the suspects.

As of Sunday evening, a staff member confirmed that the alleged offenders had not yet been apprehended. The police continue to review the CCTV footage and witness statements to identify the individuals involved. The investigation remains active as authorities seek to determine if there are any connections to similar incidents in the area.

Pub Owners Public Safety Warning

The Chequers pub has issued a public statement urging local hospitality businesses to remain vigilant against similar scams. Steve Sanderson mentioned that they have received information suggesting the suspects may have attempted this at two other pubs. The owners emphasized that no staff member should ever feel threatened while performing their duties in a professional setting.

Advertisement

Madalina Sanderson highlighted the emotional toll of the incident, stating that the aggressive behavior directed at her and her team was deeply concerning. The owners have shared the footage to raise awareness and prevent other businesses from falling victim to the same scheme. They have received widespread support from the local community and customers for their handling of the situation.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on how restaurants and pubs should handle customers who refuse to pay. The Chequers team stresses that their priority is the safety and wellbeing of their employees. They continue to operate the historic 400-year-old establishment while cooperating fully with law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice.