The chefs and restaurants fueling Denver's live-fire obsession

How Denver chefs are harnessing the chaos of live-fire cooking to bring new flavors to life.

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It’s 9 a.m. on a chilly Wednesday morning, and chef Justin Freeman is beginning his daily routine at hisLunch service doesn’t start until noon, but the wood-fired oven needed for nearly every item on the menu — from artisan pizzas to roasted sunchokes to a crab risotto — takes time to get running. Unlike chefs in more traditional kitchens, Freeman doesn’t just flip a switch to preheat his cooking surface.

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He places around six small logs of dried oak in the center of the domed hearth, rolls up a paper bag into a tight coil, and uses a blowtorch to light it before placing it at the bottom of the wood stack. Within seconds, flames are shooting high into the oven’s curved cavity, where the fire roars until it’s time to push the smoldering embers to the corner of the deck, add more wood and begin his prep work for the day.

From this point on, no matter what Freeman is cooking or how many customers he gets, a little corner of his brain will stay on that fire until it’s time to leave for the night.

“It’s something that you have to think about all day,” he says. “It’s not like you just come in and turn the burner on and be, ‘all right, cool. ’ You’re cognizant of everything that’s happening all day. So you’re paying attention to where the wood and the flame are at, and how the heat is, how the heat feels.

”First Look: Uptown’s Monarch Brings the Fire With Pizza, Chicken, and… Spinach! Caroline Glover of Annette Wins Best Chef, Mountain at the 2022 James Beard Awards This is live-fire cooking, a format that dates back to our cave-dwelling ancestors. But this rustic, simple style of cooking is still considered the most technical and rewarding by many chefs. It is full of challenges, risks, frustration and disappointment.

But the mastery it demands draws chefs like moths to a flame — hypnotized by the dancing, flickering fire that represents the pinnacle of their craft and the source of flavors they crave.

“There’s a beauty and elegance to cooking with wood-fire ovens,” says Freeman. “It’s watching a true craftsman being able to control their elements and understand what their product is going to be like. I’ll never go back. I’ll never cook any other way.

”As much as chefs love cooking with fire, they wouldn’t do it if the food didn’t deliver — and deliver, it does. As diners become increasingly selective, flames create levels of flavor that other pieces of equipment, no matter how high-tech or advanced, simply cannot replicate.

“It’s more like mouthfeel than it is anything else,” Freeman explains. “It kind of hits all over your palate, and it’s just, like, a heaviness that lingers. I think it just creates a better product. There’s a lot more moisture that gets pulled out from whatever you might be cooking.

There’s a cool crispness you might be able to get from whatever protein you cook. ”In the next town over at Annette in Aurora, head chef and co-owner Caroline Glover pulls a sheet pan of just-smoking wood out of an oven around 2:30 p.m., places the fuel under an adjustable grill grate, then sets it fully aflame. Nearly every item on the menu tonight will touch this grill at some point or another.

Some are cooked fully through, like the whole vegetables, placed in coals before the charred exterior is peeled off to serve. Other food is just finished with char marks or a little smoke, like toasting corn cobs before adding them to stock. The grill is an accent at Annette, a little dash of somethin-somethin that transforms an otherwise familiar dish into something memorable.

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“I love the flavor,” says Glover, who fell in love with wood-fire cooking in her native Texas. “It’s a flavor you can’t get anywhere else. People aren’t really sure why it’s so familiar to them, but they love it. It’s a very special flavor.

” Right next to Annette, under the same roof at Stanley Marketplace, Michael Diaz de Leon has held summertime cookouts on the patio of his Molino Chido restaurant, using the custom-made, wood-fired “pinchi grill” that kick-started his career.

“I think it creates depth,” Leon says. “The smoke and the ash and everything that’s happening creates a depth of flavor that almost enhances the flavor of the food. … If you’ve ever had a grilled radish, it completely changes your perception of a radish. It’s one of the tastiest things I’ve ever had in my life.

There’s something that happens with the fire and the radish that I just can’t explain. It’s, like, one of the coolest things in the world. ” Leon started hosting his “Pinchi Umami” wood-fire cooking pop-up events during the pandemic as a creative way to stay active. That led to a residency at Bruto, where he eventually became chef de cuisine and earned one of Denver’s first Michelin stars.

Seeing something so rustic result in a Michelin star might feel ironic. Cooking with fire is the polar opposite of fine-dining stereotypes like clean, sterile and controlled kitchens. But the flavor of flame is of Michelin-level quality, something Kelly Whitaker — co-founder of Bruto parent company Id Est — knows too well. Before Bruto, Whitaker’s first restaurant was the wood-fired pizza concept Basta in Boulder, where he fell in love with the format.

Fire has since become a theme of his restaurants, playing a central role at Bruto, the Wolf’s Tailor and now Sheep, a pop-up on the sixth floor of the Clayton Hotel and Members Club in Cherry Creek.

“When you commit to a wood-fired oven, it really does separate your food,” he says. “When I thought about doing another restaurant, it was just a part of me at that point. It’s followed me around everywhere I went. … There’s an allure to it.

It’s just something that I love, and I’m really glad I made that decision. ”So, how does fire create such an addictive flavor? There are a lot of sciency things going on that, when combined, create something unique.

First, there’s the Maillard reaction: a chefy name for the browning that occurs in proteins, like steak or chicken, when high temperatures cause protein amino acids to react, reducing sugars. The more intense the heat, the more intense the reaction — and, in turn, the flavor.

“The flavor when searing something at 400-500 degrees is completely different than at like 900 degrees,” Whitaker says. “You’re getting the Maillard reaction, you’re getting the char, and it just seals in flavor. You can’t replicate it on a pan at all. ” Such heat requires constant attention and activity.

Leave food too close to a hot flame for too long, and it burns the outside before the heat can penetrate the inside .

“There’s a finesse to using a 1000-degree oven and just utilizing the zones and moving things around,” Whitaker notes. “It’s just like an art form. Fire is an art form. ”There are different types of heat in play.

A domed wood-burning oven generates heat through the walls and deck of the material it’s made of, as well as the air that circulates around it. But there’s also the heat generated by the light of the fire itself.

“The light that comes from the fire is actually doing the cooking,” explains Jacob Thornton, executive chef at Cart Driver LoHi. “It’s infrared radiation, the same thing that gives you a sunburn. … So if you throw a steak in there, it’s going to be super, super charred on the outside. If you throw vegetables in there, they blister really well.

” And to really pull the nerd-thread: The color of the food affects how it reacts to the flame. The darker it is, the quicker it cooks.

“If it’s white, like dough, then it’s going to take on energy in a different way than something that is totally black,” Thornton says. “It’s like when you’re outside in the summer, and you wear a black shirt versus a white shirt. You’re gonna feel that energy differently.

That’s why we have to go in there and rotate it and pay extra attention to how we’re cooking, because as the color changes, the way it takes on that energy also changes. ”“Cooking with fire is very technical,” Leon says.

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“I think it’s probably one of the more technical cooking techniques. You have to be a really, really good cook to be able to manage fire cooking. ”The number of variables involved is not for the meek.

First, there’s the wood itself. Not all wood burns at the same temperature or for the same duration, and you have to account for the wood’s moisture level, size and cooking vessel.

Then there’s the need to constantly manage the fire to maintain a consistent temperature over the course of service without creating dramatic spikes or lulls. A temperature fluctuaiton of as little as 25 degrees can affect the result.

“It can be very inconsistent day to day,” says Taylor Stark, the “co-collaborator” chef at Sheep, which uses a wood-fired oven and wood-burning grill to create its four-course tasting menu. “Fifty percent of your job is maintaining your flame or your ember. Like, if you fall behind on the temperature, 5 comes at the same time every day. There’s no worse feeling than coming into service and you don’t have the right temp in your oven.

You can’t really get around it at that point, and we don’t have the luxury of cranking up a dial. ”Starting the fire is the easy part. But then you have to wait for the wood to burn down into embers for a glowing, even heat, which must be maintained all night while managing proteins and vegetables on hot and cold areas of the grill.

Sometimes, you’re firing new logs in the back, away from the food, to ignite new embers and rake them into the main bed. There’s no universal way to manage this. Many chefs use laser-pointer temperature gauges, aiming them at different sections of the wood-burning oven. Others, like Monarch’s Freeman, simply use their hands: Three “oh shits” means it’s too hot.

“I love the chaos,” he says. “I think the uncertainty and having to think about something and be on top of stuff is the fun part. It’s just another level of something for me to just nitpick on and be constantly aware of. ”Expecting the unexpected is part of handling the heat, according to Freeman.

Sometimes it’s something small, like when the fire burned too hot and melted the metal peel he uses to move food around the oven. Sometimes it’s much larger, like the time the electricity went out at Annette, causing the hood vents to shut down. Too much smoke in a restaurant can trigger the Ansel fire suppression system — a chef’s worst nightmare, as the cleanup can shut down a restaurant for days.

Glover has trained her staff to load all the burning wood onto metal sheet pans and take them outside to avoid this scenario.

“It’s really intense, because you’re literally asking people to grab fire and run,” she says. “I have a rule that the flame can’t go more than 6 inches off the grill. If I walk out and I see flames licking up, we immediately knock down the fire, because we’d be closed for a week. ” Restaurants cooking with live fire must follow strict ventilation and exhaust requirements.

This entails special fire suppression systems, emission standards, and more. Even the walls near a wood-burning appliance must be built with a special fireproof rating to protect any electrical equipment inside. Add in other extra costs and labor — the hoods alone can run upwards of $100,000 and require nightly cleaning — and you start to wonder why they even bother.

“It’s kind of like nostalgia,” says Andres Araujo, chef de cuisine at Uchiko, a Denver sushi and raw seafood restaurant that incorporates live-fire. “Like, bringing back what we used to do, back in the day, just cooking again from fire. It’s being more in touch, more personal, with the food. It’s a technique that somehow got forgotten a little bit, and new generations probably have no idea how to work with it or cook with it.

” Fire attracts a certain breed of chef: Those who live for the process, not just the result. Chefs who find creative expression in limitations or thrive in fussing over minutiae that would drive a home cook mad. Obsessed perfectionists seeking out failure to improve their skills at the highest levels. That’s not to say bad cooking isn’t done over live fire; it’s more of a binary result: It’s either great, or not.

But live-fire cooking isn’t for the faint of heart, so it naturally draws chefs at the top of their game seeking new challenges to practice their craft. In that sense, cooking with fire could be more meaningful than arbitrary awards, like Michelin stars or James Beard awards.

“I’ve worked in hotels that have every single piece of cooking equipment you can ever think of,” Stark says. “When you get in that environment, and you have every tool at your disposal, you try and use it, obviously. But I think, sometimes, when you do that, you can lose a little narrative. … Centering our menu around live-fire cooking gave me a narrative.

”That kind of interaction and intimate cooking is addictive to chefs, just like their food is to those of us fortunate enough to enjoy it.

“It’s just hypnotic for me,” says Whitaker. “It’s meditative. I think about it every time I light a fire today. It’s the same nostalgia around cooking.

It’s the same memory. It’s forever part of my food. ”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is Westword’s Food & Drink Editor, a position he started in May 2026. Previously he was a freelance writer who wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant along Havana Street in Aurora. Prior to Westword, Bruno was an editor at Billboard magazine and has also written for 5280, Dining Out Denver, SOMM Journal, and other publications.

A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge.