The cheesehead hat is a sunny nod to America's 'Hold my beer' exuberance

Americans long have leavened their powerful global image with goofiness. It's a cheerful confidence that can deflect international wonder over certain strains of ignorance into a smile.

Israeli soldiers share rare accounts from Gaza, describing ongoing killings despite the ceasefireICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasJudge temporarily blocks payouts from Trump's $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponization' settlement fundBig 12 becoming first Power Four conference to have all members agree to CSC participationLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? Trump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsWHO chief visits epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo as cases outpace responseAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you agePope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump

What should you do instead? Trump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsWHO chief visits epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo as cases outpace responseAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you agePope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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The cheesehead hat is a sunny nod to America's 'Hold my beer' exuberanceAmericans long have leavened their powerful global image with goofiness

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