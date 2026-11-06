The CFP’s Alabama Problem Solves Itself? Four Bold Predictions for College Football Week 10

Plus: Missouri rejoins the race, another SEC underdog holds firm, and Nebraska remains dangerous.

First, the week’s only outright victim: Oregon State. The Beavers, indeed, fell to Earth in a 38–22 loss to Fresno State that threw a wrench into the Pac-12 race.

Indiana, meanwhile, nearly lost to Minnesota and remained one of college football’s most prolific escape artists. Only kicker Paddy McAteer’sor dressing up as Nathan Fielder. No such luck this week, one of the decade’s most stacked. Here are four bold predictions for the weekend to come in college football.

Also read Tremaine Jackson Previews Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M SWAC Showdown

This is not that bold a prediction in that the Longhorns are only 2.5-point favorites over the Tigers in what once would’ve been a Big 12 matchup. The key difference between the two teams that would qualify a Missouri win as an upset: College Football Reference says Texas has played the most difficult schedule in the country, while the Tigers’ doesn’t crack the top 30.

—Manning has thrown for four touchdowns and four interceptions combined against Ohio State, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Defensive coordinator Corey Batoon’s unit won’t have another one Saturday three weeks after allowing 498 yards to Ole Miss—Missouri wins 24–20. With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday, the CFP selection committee ranked the Crimson Tide eight spots ahead of a Volunteers team with the same record that dominated Alabama three weeks ago—doing nothing to diminish the longstanding public belief that.

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Luckily for the power brokers, however, LSU is going to do the CFP a favor by beating the Crimson Tide handily enough to drop them into the 10-15 range where they belong. The Tigers aren’t perfect, but at no point have they been dominated the way Alabama was against Tennessee—their two losses have come by nine points combined in games where they were tied or leading in the back half of the fourth quarter.

Even a B+ performance probably buys LSU 30 points and a double-digit win against the Crimson Tide at home; the latter’s defense will be the worst unit on the field Saturday. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. These rivals are being grouped together because when we started writing the article they were favored by identical 6.5-point amounts .

Both teams are gettable—Oklahoma’s defense has proven capable of stopping good offenses like Florida’s, while coach Will Stein’s Kentucky team Potential hurdles: the Sooners’ offense remains reprehensible, while it feels like the bill is coming due for a Wildcats squad with three one-possession wins to its name since the calendar turned to October. If we had to choose: the Gators areThe wake of three straight one-possession losses seems like the perfect time to double down on the Cornhuskers, an asset so distressed the next season ofshould film in Lincoln.

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What we know: Nebraska has been slightly above average offensively and genuinely great defensively against a mediocre schedule, while the Fighting Illini—a team outgained by more than 100 yards in their best win, over Oregon—have been mediocre offensively and defensively against a slightly above-average schedule. That’s a Friday road rebound in the form of a 20-point win—let’s say 34–14—waiting to happen.

It also feels like a bigger slam dunk than the Wolverines’ rivalry game against the Spartans, a defensive battle that has a 17–9 feelPatrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game.

He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .